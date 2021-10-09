Bears Activate Danny Trevathan, Put David Montgomery on IR

The Danny Trevathan guessing game is over and the veteran linebacker has been added for Sunday's game to the 53-man roster against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears hadn't said much about Trevathan, who has been out all year, and still haven't clarified whether he gets his starting job back after Alec Ogletree played well there over the first four games. But they made him eligible to play on a Saturday when they also had three other roster moves. Trevathan had been on injured reserve but the Bears started his three-week evaluation window last week.

Running back David Montgomery has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three weeks as a result of a knee hyperextension he suffered against Detroit. The knee is sprained and it may take him all of that time away to recover. Damien Williams is replacing him in the lineup against the Raiders.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks has been downgraded from doubtful to out for the game. He had practiced on a limited basis on Friday, the first time this week he could practice as a result of a groin injury. However, the team decided he wasn't going to be healthy enough to play and has left him in Chicago when it boarded the flight for Las Vegas.

When the Bears played the Raiders in London in 2019 they had Hicks only on their first series and he suffered an elbow injury that essentially took him out for all but one game the rest of the year. The Raiders ran all over the Bears defense in that game without Hicks.

"We definitely all remember that game in London and it's unfortunate that he got hurt early in the game like that," Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Friday after practice. "He's a warrior. He's a tough guy that means so much to this defense and our guys know it and we appreciate that about him.

"I think right now, if you (media) would probably agree in here that coming into this season, that was one of our strengths was the depth of the defensive line. So being able to head into any of these games when you don't have him, we rely on that. When he is in and he is playing, I think everyone sees what kind of player he is."

Also, practice squad running back Ryan Nall has been flexed to the 53-man roster for a few reasons. It gives them an extra experienced back in case something happens to Williams. Currently he is backed up only by rookie Khalil Herbert and one of Nall's strengths is pass blocking while Herbert could struggle there.

"Well that's, it's rookie stuff, you know?" Nagy said. "That's where they learn with some of the protection things. But the one thing you see with Khalil is, he's a smart football player that makes a lot of plays, he's also a physical running back too so I think he's patient, he's very patient, he sees the holes when he's running, he's learning."

