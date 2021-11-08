Bears Activate David Montgomery, Cut Breshad Perriman

The return of running back David Montgomery has been confirmed by the Bears for Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How much they'll use him is the big question after he missed four straight games with a knee injury and rookie Khalil Herbert stepped up in his place to take over the team lead with 351 rushing yards. It's not their only injury issue to address, but the other one is more long-term.

Montgomery was moved from injured reserve to the 53-man roster so the Bears had a position open because on Sunday they cut wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Perriman was signed just before the regular season and was an inactive for every single game. Essentially he was taking up a roster spot for no reason.

Montgomery practiced all week long and didn't seem to have problems with the knee, which he hyperextended against Detroit Oct. 3.

"Beginning of the week, we wanted to see like, how's he going to look?" Bears coach Matt Nagy said. You have no idea when he gets out there. I think for all intents and purposes, he's looked really good."

Montgomery is averaging 4.5 yards a carry and has 309 yards.

A big decision could yet be coming up during the bye week for the Bears on Khalil Mack for the rest of the season.

They are resting him this week and the bye next week will make it four weeks away from a game, if he plays on Nov. 15 against Baltimore.

There is always the possibility they could put him on injured reserve for a longer stay away if the foot injury he has does not improve with this short-term rest. Then he would be out another three weeks after the bye and wouldn't be available until December.

"I think the bye will come at a good time for us to see where he's at and just talk through it and get more opinions as to medically where we're at with our trainers and doctors and just basically have a plan either way," Nagy said. "OK, we got him, great and then all the IR stuff and everything that comes with it, we just gotta decide, if we go that route what's our backup plan. And if we don't, then get him ready for the following week."

The backup plan for Mack was Jeremiah Attaochu but he is on season-ending injured reserve due to a torn pectoral muscle. Second-year outside linebacker Trevis Gipson is starting with Mack out.

Their other options for backups are newly signed Cassius Marsh, Charles Snowden, Khalil Mack's brother Ledarius and Sam Kamara. They had Kamara on the 53-man roster earlier but cut him and placed him back with Marsh, Snowden and Ledarius Mack on the practice squad.

