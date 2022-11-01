The Bears no longer have an extra second-round draft pick but they may not have such a great need for a receiver in next year's draft.

The Bears on Tuesday acquired Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool in exchange for a second-round pick, according to NFL Network.

Claypool, the former teammate of Cole Kmet's with Notre Dame, brings a big, physical presence to the wide receiver position that the team seems to like for its new style of offense.

According to league sources, the Green Bay Packers also were interested in trading for Claypool.

At 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, there were s o me who viewed Claypool as a tight end coming into the draft but he has been a wide receiver with Pittsburgh and had 153 receptions for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons. Claypool played in 15 games last year and all 16 as a rookie in 2020..

He has caught 58% of targets and averaged 13.4 yards per reception, but this year has been down yardage-wise with 32 passes and 311 yards as the Steelers transitioned from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett.

While Claypool was at Notre Dame, he caught 150 passes for 2,159 yards, a 14.4-yard average, and scored 19 TDs. He had 13 TD catches in his senior season.

The Bears have been seeking a big X-receiver type and brought in N'Keal Harry for this, as well. Harry, who is 6-2 1/2, caught a TD pass Sunday.

Claypool came out of the combine in 2020 with great measurables. He had a 40 1/2-inch vertical leap as a 6-4 receiver and ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash.

The pick is the Bears' second-round pick, which is likely to be near the top of Round 2, and not the Baltimore Ravens' second-round pick.

The Bears had acquired an extra second-round pick in exchange for Roquan Smith when they traded their fifth-year linebacker to Baltimore on Monday for a second-rounder, fifth-rounder and linebacker A.J. Klein.



