Eddy Pineiro's groin injury apparently is a long-term proposition.

The Bears have signed former Washington and Dallas kicker Kai Forbath to their practice squad as an extra kicking option in case Cairo Santos doesn't work out.

Santos essentially won the game over Tampa Bay for the Bears with 38-yard and 47-yard fourth-quarter field goals. Coach Matt Nagy in the past had ties to Santos from Kansas City.

"I sensed a lot of confidence," Santos said after Thursday's win. "In practice and everything, I've done to this point, I feel like they truly trust me."

Pineiro has had a groin problem since training camp started and the Bears brought Santos first onto the practice squad and then to the 53-man roster after it became apparent this was no short-term injury to their regular kicker.

Pineiro had a groin injury in 2018 and eventually spent that entire season on the Raiders injured reserve list before the Bears traded for him prior to the 2019 season.

Forbath went 10-for-10 for Dallas last year, including 8-for-8 from 40 yards and longer.

In 2017, Forbath went 32 of 38 for the Minnesota Vikings and this included 6 of 9 from 50 yards or longer. His best season was his rookie year of 2012, although he wasn't tested as often that season with Washington. He made 17 of 18 then. In 2014 with Washington he made 24 of 27.

With the signing of Forbath to the practice squad, the Bears placed linebacker Devante Bond on injured reserve. Bond suffered a quad injury in Thursday's game.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven