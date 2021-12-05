Bears and Cardinals Updates: Kyler Murray Playing

A live in-game blog from Soldier Field by BearDigest's Gene Chamberlain as the 4-7 Chicago Bears host the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals, looking to build on a Thanksgiving Day win over Detroit.

Pregame

Extremely windy, 42 degrees and slight rain 2 1/2 hours before kickoff at Soldier Field.

The latest news on Roquan Smith's availability with 45 minutes left until inactives are announced: Uncertain due to his hamstring injury, repor

Bears will be facing the A team this week.

That sounds more like an escape then leaving New Jersey to go away for practices in warmer weather.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven