Bears and Giants In-Game Blog
Reporting and analysis in-game of the Giants and Bears in a battle of two teams trying to get to 3-1 on the season.
Pregame
Inactives
Bears
- K Cairo Santos
- S Dane Cruikshank
- RB David Montgomery
- CB Jaylon Johnson
- TE Ryan Griffin
- G Ja'Tyre Carter
- LB Matthew Adams
Giants
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson
- WR Kadarius Toney
- DL Leonard Williams
- CB Cor'Dale Flott
- CB Nick McCloud
- LB Austin Calitro
- T Tyre Phillips
- Weather forecast seems like Bear weather based on the opener. It's supposed to be raining off an on throughout the game.
- As expected, Cairo Santos will miss the game for personal reasons and they promoted newly acquired Michael Badgley from the practice squad to the roster. Bears officially downgraded Santos to out about 6:30 a.m. today.
- According to Adam Schefter, Velus Jones Jr., who was questionable, is making his debut. This was expected since Jones practiced on a limited basis both last Thursday and Friday, then this past Wednesday and Thursday, followed Friday by a full practice.
