Bears and Giants In-Game Blog

Reporting and analysis in-game of the Giants and Bears in a battle of two teams trying to get to 3-1 on the season.

Pregame

Inactives

Bears

  • K Cairo Santos
  • S Dane Cruikshank
  • RB David Montgomery
  • CB Jaylon Johnson
  • TE Ryan Griffin
  • G Ja'Tyre Carter
  • LB Matthew Adams

Giants

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson
  • WR Kadarius Toney
  • DL Leonard Williams
  • CB Cor'Dale Flott
  • CB Nick McCloud
  • LB Austin Calitro
  • T Tyre Phillips
  • Vikings-Saints in London, the Red Rifle returns!
  • Weather forecast seems like Bear weather based on the opener. It's supposed to be raining off an on throughout the game.
  • As expected, Cairo Santos will miss the game for personal reasons and they promoted newly acquired Michael Badgley from the practice squad to the roster. Bears officially downgraded Santos to out about 6:30 a.m. today.
  • According to Adam Schefter, Velus Jones Jr., who was questionable, is making his debut. This was expected since Jones practiced on a limited basis both last Thursday and Friday, then this past Wednesday and Thursday, followed Friday by a full practice. 

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

