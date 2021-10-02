Fantasy Football: Bears and Lions Best Plays

Allen Robinson figured to be a must-have type of wide receiver in fantasy drafts but both new Bears quarterbacks have had trouble linking with him, which can't please many fantasy owners.

Pity the poor fantasy fools who drafted Allen Robinson or even Darnell Mooney and expected they would prosper.

The logic did seem sound enough. The best quarterback ever to throw passes to Robinson was Nick Foles and second best Mitchell Trubisky. Then Chase Daniel, maybe Chad Henne and the worst Blake Bortles.

But drafting Robinson in fantasy leagues now that he would have Andy Dalton for a time and then Justin Fields seemed a very solid approach.

Three games, 10 catches and 86 yards later, with but one touchdown, and Robinson is going into Week 4 hoping someone will pass block and someone will throw him the ball. He used to get 10 catches and 86 yards in a week.

It only figures if fantasy owners who have Robinson are part of the fire Matt Nagy movement on social media.

The Bears seemed in the offseason to have progressed to where their offensive standouts had become desirable fantasy players, but it hasn't materialized and we're at what used to be the quarter point of the season.

Here are this week's top plays from the Bears-Lions game and if you're playing anyone from either of these teams other than T.J. Hockenson, good luck to you. You'll need it.

Play 'Em

T.J. Hockenson

The Lions tight end is his team's best target short range, intermediate and even deep. With Tashaun Gipson out due to a hamstring injury, the Lions likely will test the Bears secondary more often than they normally would. The Bears often are in quarters or Cover-3 zone and their nickel can wind up covering tight ends. Duke Shelley gives up 8 inches and 72 pounds to Hockenson, who has glue hands. Hockenson has averaged 5.3 catches and 51.3 yards against the Bears, which is well above his 3.8 receptions and 40.8 yards per game average against the league.

David Montgomery

This is probably giving Nagy and the offensive brain trust too much credit, but they could actually try to run this week. The Bears threw their running attack into the dumpster last week right away and got what they usually get when they do this. Montgomery had 13 carries. He has averaged 67.8 yards on 15.8 rushes against the Lions: 60, 75, 64 and 72 yards in four games. He didn't have a rushing touchdown against them until the last game, when he had two. The lack of a passing game, the quarterback issue and possibility they could have Bill Lazor calling plays all add up to more rushing attempts for Montgomery this week.

Allen Robinson

Yes, even though he has become a forgotten man in the Bears offense and in fantasy leagues, and even though the Bears haven't said which quarterback is passing to him, he's a play this week. There are two good reasons. The Lions' secondary has struggled through three games. They're 23rd against the pass and have had the 24th most attempts against them, so teams know how to go after them. They're using a safety at one cornerback spot and have lost two of their top cornerbacks to injuries. There's also the fact they have given up a 100-yard receiver in each of their three games, although one was tight end Mike Andrews. The others were Davante Adams and Deebo Samuel. Even a backup quarterback might find Robinson this week, provided there is time to throw.

Sit 'Em

D'Andre Swift

Don't count on anything from the Detroit running game. Both Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks will be in the lineup for the first time together since 2019, and this has almost always meant no one runs on the Bears. With Khail Mack suffering from a foot sprain, the Lions might be more comfortable attacking through the air, anyway.

Darnell Mooney

This would be a team Mooney could pile up big yardage against, especially with the Lions down to backups at cornerback. However, the uncertainty at quarterback for the Bears is a factor. Mooney also has a groin injury and it's the type of thing that can really limit his effectiveness trying to run with wide receiver screens or on end arounds.

Don't Even Think About It

Jared Goff

Sure, the Bears got scorched by Matthew Stafford in the opener, but their pass defense has steadily improved. The pass rush has been there all year long and they were third in the NFL in sacks through three weeks. They are 26th in the percentage of plays they blitz, 21.6%, so they're doing it with the four-man rush and getting there. This is bad news for Goff, who had a horrendous time with the Rams against the Bears rush in 2018 while with a good Rams offense, and then again in 2019 struggled greatly against the defense Chuck Pagano was running. Only last year did he get into a groove and pick apart the Bears defensively. His passer rating against the Bears in three games is 59.7 with 56.8% completions, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Andy Dalton

No one serious about fantasy ball would have Dalton anyway, but no one can be certain he'll play. In fact, because he only practiced on a limited basis all week and Justin Fields was able to go in full every day, you'd have to make Fields the favorite to start this one. Until Fields is established as a viable passing threat, there's no reason to have him in your lineup, just as there's no reason to play Dalton.

Cole Kmet

The Bears have targeted their top tight end 12 times and he has seven catches in three games. After Andrews went for over 100 yards on five catches, you'd have to think the Bears could target the tight ends more in this game. Instead, they've been talking about deploying tight ends as extra blockers because their tackles can't get the job done against pass rushes.

Jimmy Graham

Who?

Defense

The Bears defense excelled against Cincinnati at home and are always a good play against an average team or poor offense in a game at Soldier Field.

IDP-wise, Eddie Jackson has had a poor start tackling-wise but the Lions are one of the teams he has terrorized over the years. He had a pick-6 against them and a pair of interceptions.

Also, Robert Quinn's revival tour has a chance to continue this week because he's going up against rookie tackle Penei Sewell. While Sewell was highly thought of in the draft, he is still a rookie and really wasn't expected to play left tackle. He is there because of Taylor Decker's injury. Dan Campbell was a bit critical of Sewell's play earlier this week. Quinn has 4 1/2 sacks so far and it's a figure that could get padded.

