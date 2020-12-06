A CBS Sports report said the Bears would be interested in talking to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald if they decided to fire Matt Nagy. There was no source given and it was a report about a hypothetical situation.

This wouldn't be the first time this reporter tried to float this rumor.

The Bears haven't hired a college coach in the modern era of football, although they did try to hire Nick Saban before they hired Lovie Smith in 2004. At the time, Saban was reported to want some of the GM power that the team had already given to Jerry Angelo.

Game conditions at Soldier Field Sunday can be best described as dreary. It's totally gray with a temperature around 38 degrees and not much wind considering it's the lakefront. Forecasts call for a chance of some drizzle, not quite what the Lions are used to at Ford Field but definitely not bad for December in Chicago.

Inactives

Lions

RB D'Andre Swift

WR Kenny Golladay

CB Jeff Okudah

DL Da'Shawn Hand

DE Austin Bryant

QB David Blough

Bears

RB Artavis Pierce

OL Lachavious Simmons

NT Daniel McCullers

WR Riley Ridley

OLB James Vaughters

TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin)

Radio: WBBM-AM 780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Sirius/XM (Channel 230, streaming 805)

Spanish: Univision Deportes 1200 AM, 93.5 FM (Hector Lopez, Miguel Esparza)

The Series: 182nd matchup. The Bears lead the series 102-74-5. The Bears have won the last five games.

The Line: Bears by 3 (45 over/under)

BearDigest Pick: Bears 23, Lions 14

