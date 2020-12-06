SI.com
Bears and Lions In-Game Blog | Coach Fitz Rumor

Gene Chamberlain

A CBS Sports report said the Bears would be interested in talking to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald if they decided to fire Matt Nagy.  There was no source given and it was a report about a hypothetical situation. 

This wouldn't be the first time this reporter tried to float this rumor.

The Bears haven't hired a college coach in the modern era of football, although they did try to hire Nick Saban before they hired Lovie Smith in 2004. At the time, Saban was reported to want some of the GM power that the team had already given to Jerry Angelo.

Game conditions at Soldier Field Sunday can be best described as dreary. It's totally gray with a temperature around 38 degrees and not much wind considering it's the lakefront. Forecasts call for a chance of some drizzle, not quite what the Lions are used to at Ford Field but definitely not bad for December in Chicago.

Inactives

Lions

  • RB D'Andre Swift
  • WR Kenny Golladay
  • CB Jeff Okudah
  • DL Da'Shawn Hand
  • DE Austin Bryant
  • QB David Blough

Bears

  • RB Artavis Pierce
  • OL Lachavious Simmons
  • NT Daniel McCullers
  • WR Riley Ridley
  • OLB James Vaughters 

 

TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin)

Radio: WBBM-AM 780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Sirius/XM (Channel 230, streaming 805)

Spanish: Univision Deportes 1200 AM, 93.5 FM (Hector Lopez, Miguel Esparza)

The Series: 182nd matchup. The Bears lead the series 102-74-5. The Bears have won the last five games.

The Line: Bears by 3 (45 over/under)

BearDigest Pick: Bears 23, Lions 14

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Fitzgerald to Bears Sounds Made Up from Northwestern Alums

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/if-bears-move-on-from-matt-nagy-as-head-coach-this-offseason-they-will-target-northwesterns-pat-fitzgerald/

Bears Start Softer Spot of Schedule Seeking Turnaround

After five straight losses the Chicago Bears appear desperate but coach Matt Nagy maintains much can change simply with one win Sunday over the Detroit Lions.

Uncertainty Over Bears Injury Report; Kenny Golladay Out for Lions

Final injury report for the week has nine players questionable, and two who aren't listed with injuries but missed practice.

Bears and Lions TV, Radio, the Line and the Pick

TV and radio information on the 182nd matchup between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, as well as the betting line and the pick from BearDigest.com.

Worst Collapse Since 2000

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2920809-ranking-the-worst-late-season-nfl-collapses-since-2000

Bears See Strides from Cole Kmet Minus the Receptions

It's not receptions but how well Cole Kmet is progressing within the plan designed for his development that makes the Chicago Bears say they're pleased with what they see.

Gene Chamberlain

RicG3

Bears Run Defense Counting on Akiem Hicks' Return

Without Akiem Hicks a shaky Bears run defense collapsed last week so his return from a hamstring injury could prove critical Sunday against the Detroit Lions and running back Adrian Peterson.

The Significance of 5-Game Losing Streaks for Bears

History suggests the fifth straight loss by the Bears in Green Bay means firings, but there can be extenuating circumstances and the remainder of the schedule could still provide needed relief.

The Dumbest Bears Decision?

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2920588-every-nfl-teams-most-boneheaded-decision-of-2020

Anthony Miller Wants Bears Calling the Plays They Practice

Chicago Bears receiver Anthony Miller says the plays the offense practices aren't being called during games, which doesn't say much for play caller Bill Lazor, or Matt Nagy prior to the last two games.

