Detroit Lions (2-6) at Chicago Bears (3-6)

Kickoff: Sunday, noon, Soldier Field, Chicago.

TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin)

Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)1

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Bears by 2 1/2 (Over/under 58 1/2). Money Line, Lions beat $100 to win $125. Bears bet $150 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

Justin Fields rushing yards over/under 58 1/2

David Montgomery over/under 55 1/2

Khalil Herbert over/under 41 1/2

Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving yards over/under 69 1/2

Darnell Mooney over/under receiving yards 41 1/2

Chase Claypool over/under receiving yards 36 1/2

Cole Kmet over/under receiving yards 24 1/2

David Montgomery over/under receiving yards 10 1/2

Jared Goff over/under passing yards 235 1/2

Justin Fields over/under passing yards 176 1/2

Amon-Ra St. Brown receptions over/under 6 1/2

Darnell Mooney over/under receptions 3 1/2

Cole Kmet over/under receptions 2 1/2

Chase Claypool over/under receptions 2 1/2

The Trend Is Your Friend

The Lions are 6-0 against the spread in their last six vs. the NFC North.

The Lions are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 vs. the NFC.

The Lions are 4-0 ATS in their last four November games.

The Bears are 4-1-1 ATS following a straight-up loss

The Bears are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five home games.

The Bears are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 November games.

The Bears are 7-19 ATS in their last 26 vs. the NFC.

The Bears are 1-6 ATS in their last seven vs. the NFC North.

The Bears are 0-4 ATS in the last four games after they allowed 90 yards rushing in the previous game.

The Bears are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 a game after they gain 150 yards or more rushing.

It's been over the total in the last four Bears games one game after they scored more than 30.

It's been over the total in five of the last six Bears games following a loss.

It's been over in four of the last five Bears games.

It's been over in the last four Lions games after they covered the spread in a win.

It's been under the total in the last four Lions November games.

Prop Trends

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been over his reception total in 11 of his last 15 games.

Darnell Mooney is over his receiving yards total in 12 of his last 17 games.

Chase Claypool has been under the total in receiving yards six of his last seven games.

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven