Bears and Lions: TV, Radio and Betting
Bears and Lions betting lines and trends, and how to watch or listen to Sunday's game.
Detroit Lions (2-6) at Chicago Bears (3-6)
Kickoff: Sunday, noon, Soldier Field, Chicago.
TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin)
Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)1
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: Bears by 2 1/2 (Over/under 58 1/2). Money Line, Lions beat $100 to win $125. Bears bet $150 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.
Prop Bets
- Justin Fields rushing yards over/under 58 1/2
- David Montgomery over/under 55 1/2
- Khalil Herbert over/under 41 1/2
- Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving yards over/under 69 1/2
- Darnell Mooney over/under receiving yards 41 1/2
- Chase Claypool over/under receiving yards 36 1/2
- Cole Kmet over/under receiving yards 24 1/2
- David Montgomery over/under receiving yards 10 1/2
- Jared Goff over/under passing yards 235 1/2
- Justin Fields over/under passing yards 176 1/2
- Amon-Ra St. Brown receptions over/under 6 1/2
- Darnell Mooney over/under receptions 3 1/2
- Cole Kmet over/under receptions 2 1/2
- Chase Claypool over/under receptions 2 1/2
The Trend Is Your Friend
- The Lions are 6-0 against the spread in their last six vs. the NFC North.
- The Lions are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 vs. the NFC.
- The Lions are 4-0 ATS in their last four November games.
- The Bears are 4-1-1 ATS following a straight-up loss
- The Bears are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five home games.
- The Bears are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 November games.
- The Bears are 7-19 ATS in their last 26 vs. the NFC.
- The Bears are 1-6 ATS in their last seven vs. the NFC North.
- The Bears are 0-4 ATS in the last four games after they allowed 90 yards rushing in the previous game.
- The Bears are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 a game after they gain 150 yards or more rushing.
- It's been over the total in the last four Bears games one game after they scored more than 30.
- It's been over the total in five of the last six Bears games following a loss.
- It's been over in four of the last five Bears games.
- It's been over in the last four Lions games after they covered the spread in a win.
- It's been under the total in the last four Lions November games.
Prop Trends
- Amon-Ra St. Brown has been over his reception total in 11 of his last 15 games.
- Darnell Mooney is over his receiving yards total in 12 of his last 17 games.
- Chase Claypool has been under the total in receiving yards six of his last seven games.
