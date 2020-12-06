Bears and Lions: TV, Radio, the Line and the Pick

Detroit Lions (4-7) at Chicago Bears (5-6)

Kickoff: Noon, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin)

Radio: WBBM-AM 780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Sirius/XM (Channel 230, streaming 805)

Spanish: Univision Deportes 1200 AM, 93.5 FM (Hector Lopez, Miguel Esparza)

The Series: 182nd matchup. The Bears lead the series 102-74-5. The Bears have won the last five games.

The Line: Bears by 3 (45 over/under)

BearDigest Pick: Bears 23, Lions 14

Last Week: The Bears lost their fifth straight, 41-25 at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. Detroit played on Thanksgiving and lost at Ford Field 41-25, then coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn were fired and Darrell Bevell will coach Detroit.

The Coaches: This is the first game for Darrell Bevell as an interim Lions coach. Bevell had been with the Lions since the start of 2019 as an offensive coordinator.

Bears coach Matt Nagy is 25-18 in his third year and is 5-0 against the Lions.

The Quarterbacks: Mitchell Trubisky makes his fifth start of the season for the Bears and beat the Lions in the season opener 27-23 by overcoming a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit. Trubisky has a 4-2 record as a starter against Detroit, and both losses came in 2017 under coach John Fox. He missed one start against them in 2018 with a shoulder injury. In six games, Trubisky is 137 of 203 for 1,601 yards with 14 TDs and four interceptions against the Lions. His passer rating against Detroit is 106.0 and he averages 8.7 yards per attempt.

Detroit's Matthew Stafford makes his 20th start against the Bears. He is 458 of 720 for 5,038 yards with 29 TDs, 22 interceptions and a passer rating of 84.9. He averages 7.0 yards an attempt against the Bears. Stafford's teams have a 10-9 record when he starts against the Bears. Stafford is playing with a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

Injury Report

Lions

Out

WR Kenny Golladay (hip)

DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin)

CB Jeff Okudah (shoulder)

Questionable

DE Austin Bryant (thigh)

RB D'Andre Swft (illness)

QB Matthew Stafford (thumb)

S Tracy Walker (non-injury)

Bears

Out

OLB James Vaughters (knee)

Questionable

DE Akiem Hicks (hamstring, achilles)

LT Charles Leno Jr. (toe)

LB Khalil Mack (back)

WR Darnell Mooney (knee)

WR Allen Robinson II (knee)

QB Nick Foles (hip)

G/T Germain Ifedi (calf)

LB Josh Woods (foot)

Matching Up

The Bears are 31st on offense, 23rd passing and 32nd (last) in rushing. They are 14th on defense, 11th against the pass and 20th against the run.

The Lions are 20th on offense, 13th at passing and 27th in rushing. The Lions are 29th on defense, 26th against the pass and 28th at stopping the run.

Key Individual Matchups

Bears SS Tashaun Gipson vs. Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson had a strong first year for a tight end and has made that proverbial jump many of the best tight ends make in their second year. He's already 13 receptions up on last year's 32-catch total, and his 66.2% reception rate when targeted is a 12-point climb over last year. He's also getting downfield better at 7.8 yards per target as compared to 6.2 last year. In the opener, Hockenson beat the Bears for five receptions and 56 yards with a touchdown. Matthew Stafford has used Hockenson extensively due to Kenny Golladay's poor health throughout the year and has developed a good rapport with him in the attack, especially against zone coverage. The Bears play zone extensively. Gipson started out solid but has gradually been exposed and now has a 115.1 passer rating against with 75% of passes completed when he's targeted, both poor numbers. He has continued to be an effective tackler with only 5.7% missed but his approach now, and that of a few other Bears secondary players, seems to be to let them catch the pass and then tackle them rather than make a play on the ball.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson vs. Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.

This matchup is created by Golladay's absence as he would normally line up on Johnson. Jones is best remembered by the Bears from the opener for "trucking" Johnson in his debut on one open-field tackle attempt, even though Johnson had a nice first game. Jones averages a lofty 17.03 yards a catch aganist the Bears with 32 receptions in 52 targets for two touchdowns. He had four receptions for 55 yards in the opener, a bit disappointing considering the responsibility on his shoulders without Gollday available. Johnson's season has been sliding slowly since that high point. He now has a 96.0 passer rating against with three touchdown passes allowed. For a rookie it's still been a solid first year and he rarely is content letting someone catch a pass without challenging. But more and more big passes allowed have pushed up his yards-per-catch allowed to 15.7 and he is missing too many tackles at 15.9%. Physically, Johnson should be able to handle this matchup but he needs to reverse this downward slide.

Bears OLB Robert Quinn vs. Lions LT Taylor Decker

Even if Quinn had proved a strong acquisition by Bears GM Ryan Pace, this would be a difficult matchup because Decker is one of the better left tackles in the NFC. The 6-foot-7, 318-pound former Ohio State player is quick, strong and technically superior to many left tackles both as a run blocker and pass blocker. He has committed only one hold and two false starts, and Pro Football Focus assesses two sacks allowed. He has a pass-blocking score on PFF's chart of 85.6, completely outstanding, and 83.5 overall. Quinn woke up from his lethargy last week with a season-high four tackles. He didn't get close to a sack, and didn't have a QB hit, so he has now gone 354 snaps without a sack and has just six pressures on the season. The Bears might almost be better off using Bilal Nichols in their four-man pass rush at the right defensive tackle spot while shifting Mario Edwards outside while simply sitting Quinn.

Bears TE Jimmy Graham vs. Lions SS Duron Harmon

Graham did avoid getting blanked last week, as had happened against Minnesota. However, his contribution came after the Bears had fallen hopelessly behind and the Packers weren't too worried about being beaten by a 34-year-old tight end for big yardage. He had three catches at 10.7 yards a catch. Graham remains useful in the red zone and an upgrade over last year's tight ends but doesn't help enough downfield and the Bears really need to focus all their tight end passing emphasis on Cole Kmet, their future. Harmon, a former Patriot, has been a positive for a bad Lions defense in his first year as a full-time NFL starter. He's allowing 65.2% completions and an 86.8 passer rating when targeted according to Sportradar, and he has also made two interceptions. PFF gives him a very strong 77.0 coverage grade.

Bears OLB Khalil Mack vs. Lions RT Tyrell Crosby

Crosby has gone through a difficult season. However, it's one which included keeping Mack from making a sack in the opener. It was his first time ever facing Mack and his eighth career start. Since then it's been a mediocre year for Crosby. He has a Pro Football Focus rating of 64.8 overall, which is a below-average mark for a tacle. He has allowed five sacks. On PFF's ledgers, this is the sixth most allowed by a tackle. Crosby isn't the ideal right tackle size, at 310 pounds. He's not a mauler and is built more like a left tackle. Mack has to use hs upper body strength and bull rush to overtake Crosby. Mack has gone three straight games without a sack since he hit the 6.5 mark for he the season. He was particularly disgusted with his effort against the Green Bay Packers. Without Akiem Hicks playing last week, it was easier for the Packers to double-team Mack the way teams did last year. Robert Quinn on the other side hasn't been much help all year at taking pressure off Mack and hasn't been a finisher on plays. So it's on Mack to show why he's the highest-paid Bears player and win this battle to keep the heat on Matthew Stafford.

Bears LG Cody Whitehair vs. Lions DT Nick Williams

Whitehair moved back to left guard against Green Bay and most likely will remain there the rest of the season because the Bears like the way Sam Mustipher played at center. Whitehair's better position is center, no doubt. Through last season he had a 68.1 PFF grade playing guard but 79.8 at center. At least in this one Whitehair won't be up against a physical mismatch. He has generally been regarded as the best Bears blocker, all around. The Bears know all about Williams, of course. He played for them in 2018 and 2019 before the Lions gave him $10 million over two years as a free agent. What they got was a backup defensive lineman who they turned into a starter but plays like a backup. Williams just made his first sack in the loss to Houston. He has two tackles for loss on the year. Although he has started eight times and played nine games, he has just 18 tackles. He makes a tackle on 5% of his snaps in Detroit compared to 7% with the Bears. In the first Bears game, Williams had two tackles going against James Daniels.

Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. Lions CB Jeff Okudah

This matchup never materialized in the opener because of an Okudah injury. The Ohio State rookie has been somewhat short of being a sensation. He had struggled in training camp, then had injury troubles. Now that he's starting, he has allowed 77.4% completions when targeted, and a passer rating of 118.9. Okudah has made one interception. Pro Football Focus has given him a very low 41.8 rating to date. Okudah this week is battling a shoulder injury and missed Wednesday's practice. Robinson found his way into the end zone twice last week, his first multiple-touchdown game since Dec. 5 of last season. Maybe the Bears have finally realized they need to throw it more to Robinson, who has gone 15 games without a dropped pass. Mitchell Trubisky's ability is often questioned, but Robinson should be happy to see him at quarterback more than anyone because he targeted Robinson 29% of his throws in the first three games and then 13 times on Sunday while Nick Foles had targeted him on 22%. The 13 targets for Robinson against Green Bay were the most for him since the Bears beat Tampa Bay. This mismatch is more about experience than it is physical skills because Okudah at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds is one cornerback able to stand his ground with the 6-2, 220-pound Robinson.

Of Note

The Bears offense has scored seven points in third quarters. Opponents have 76 points then. The Bears have only 32 points in first quarters. ... The Bears defense ranks second in red-zone defense at 48.7% after leading much of the year. They are now third in defensive third-down conversion rate (34.8%). ... Cairo Santos is one of five kickers who have made 90% of their field goals and all of their extra points. ... Inside linebacker Roquan Smith is the NFL leader in tackles for loss with 15. ... Wide receiver Allen Robinson is fourth in the NFC with 71 receptions. ... Lions kicker Matt Prater is 18 of 25, his most field goal misses since coming to Detroit. ... Running back Kerryon Johnson had 98 yards from scrimmage last week. ... TE T.J. Hockenson has seven games with 50-plus receiving yards, most among NFC tight ends. ... WR Marvin Jones has had 50-plus yards receiving ini seven of his last eight games against the Bears.

