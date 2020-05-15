Normally the preseason invites legitimate questions like, why?

The Chicago Bears released their finalized preseason schedule and the question goes doubly this year: Why?

The first three games are all on Saturdays.

The Bears will play:

Cleveland in a noon game at Soldier Field on Aug. 15.

At Denver Aug. 22 at 7:05 p.m.

Home at noon Aug. 29 against the 49ers.

Thursday Sept. 3 at Tennessee at 7 p.m.

And now for the great question: Why?

With the COVID-19 outbreak and the concern over health issues threatening to prevent fans from attending regular-season games let alone meaningless preseason games, why should there even be a preseason schedule this year? There are was around it without wasting everyone's time with a possible health risk.

The NFL could simply slate some in-camp scrimmages, maybe two per team, one hosting, one away. The difficult situation of a game which means nothing being played in a stadium could be avoided.

Of all teams, the Bears should be in on this idea because Matt Nagy doesn't want to use his starters in preseason games anyway. Last year preseason was a travesty.

If the Illinois plan for COVID-19 recovery continues unchanged, it's possible the Bears couldn't even play the game in Soldier Field unless fans were kept out.

For that matter, the Bears haven't announced their training camp will be closed to the public this year and this should probably come first.

There is TV money involved in preseason football, which probably answers the question.

Because of the situation involving the pandemic, it's time for the NFL to put aside the pittance those games brings in and simply announce they are canceling preseason and holding a couple of scrimmages per team in place of the games.

It won't happen, but it's a nice thought.

