BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Pointless Preseason Schedules Finalized, Now NFL Should Cancel Them

Gene Chamberlain

Normally the preseason invites legitimate questions like, why?

The Chicago Bears released their finalized preseason schedule and the question goes doubly this year: Why?

The first three games are all on Saturdays.

The Bears will play:

  • Cleveland in a noon game at Soldier Field on Aug. 15.
  • At Denver Aug. 22 at 7:05 p.m.
  • Home at noon Aug. 29 against the 49ers.
  • Thursday Sept. 3 at Tennessee at 7 p.m.

And now for the great question: Why?

With the COVID-19 outbreak and the concern over health issues threatening to prevent fans from attending regular-season games let alone meaningless preseason games, why should there even be a preseason schedule this year? There are was around it without wasting everyone's time with a possible health risk.

The NFL could simply slate some in-camp scrimmages, maybe two per team, one hosting, one away. The difficult situation of a game which means nothing being played in a stadium could be avoided.

Of all teams, the Bears should be in on this idea because Matt Nagy doesn't want to use his starters in preseason games anyway. Last year preseason was a travesty.

If the Illinois plan for COVID-19 recovery continues unchanged, it's possible the Bears couldn't even play the game in Soldier Field unless fans were kept out.  

For that matter, the Bears haven't announced their training camp will be closed to the public this year and this should probably come first.

There is TV money involved in preseason football, which probably answers the question.

Because of the situation involving the pandemic, it's time for the NFL to put aside the pittance those games brings in and simply announce they are canceling preseason and holding a couple of scrimmages per team in place of the games.

It won't happen, but it's a nice thought.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Jimmy Graham Rates as Best Fit for the Bears

Jimmy Graham's ability to avoid dropped passes, to gain yards after the catch and to avoid injury all combine to make for a better fit within the Bears offense than almost every other player who was available in free agency at his position

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

David Montgomery's Next Big Step is No Fantasy to Bears

Not exactly a favorite with fantasy football owners after a so-so rookie season, Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery appears poised to put up bigger numbers if he can just get a small bit of assistance from his offensive line

Gene Chamberlain

One Day They're Going 12-4 the Next It's 3-13 ... Go Figure

Gene Chamberlain

Where the Bears Could Go if State Prohibits Practices

The Bears just moved training camp home to Lake Forest from Bourbonnais but state COVID-19 recovery plans could impact practices, and there are alternatives in case it happens

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles Among Favorites for Comeback Player of the Year

Nick Foles is among the favorites to be named NFL Comeback Player of the Year according to Betonline.ag, going off currently at 6-1

Gene Chamberlain

Fox Sports Host Sees Bears Starting Out 6-0

The Bears haven't started 6-0 since they went to the Super Bowl so if Nick Wright of Fox Sports One is right, and they are headed for 12-4 after a 6-0 start then Chicago will be rocking even if there are no fans in the stands

Gene Chamberlain

Have the Bears Fallen Behind in NFC North?

Gene Chamberlain

How Mitchell Trubisky Can Help Even if He Loses QB Battle

Losing the Chicago Bears' quarterback battle doesn't have to mean sitting all year on the bench for Mitchell Trubisky and coach Matt Nagy no doubt would find ways to use his unique skills as a running quarterback within the attack.

Gene Chamberlain

Is It Time for Bears to Get Tarik Cohen a New Deal?

Tarik Cohen's value on special teams and in passing situations puts him among the best players of his type in the game and his contract expires after the 2020 season, making him a prime candidate for an extension

Gene Chamberlain

by

Berserker333

Supplemental Draft Could Give Bears Shot at QB, Linebacker

Some minor need positions still exist for the Chicago Bears after the draft and free agency and it's possible for the NFL's supplemental draft to provide answers even though they've all but ignored this process in the past.

Gene Chamberlain