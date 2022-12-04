Bears and Packers Live Blog
Live reporting and analysis from Soldier Field where Justin Fields returns at quarterback as the Bears play the Green Bay Packers for the 204th time in the regular season.
Pregame
- Hour before kickoff and the Packers have been bet up to 5 1/2-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. Started at 3 1/2. The over is up to 45.
- The Bears have nine interceptions this season. None of the players who made one are on the field today. Eddie Jackson 4, Roquan Smith 2, Jaquan Brisker 1, Kyler Gordon 1, Kindle Vildor 1.
- Bears defensive line sacks this year: Former DE Robert Quinn one in Week 2 vs. Packers; DE Dominique Robinson 1 1/2 in the opener; DE Trevis Gipson two in opener at Green Bay; DE Al-Quadin Muhammad one in Week 6 vs. Washington; DT Justin Jones two, one of them in Week 3 against Houston and one in Week 5 against Minnesota; DT Armon Watts one in the Nov. 27 game with the Jets. So that sack Watts had last week was the only one by a Bears defensive lineman regardless of position since Week 6.
- With word that Kindle Vildor can't go due to the ankle injury, the Bears are down to one starter in the five-man secondary, Jaylon Johnson. And they're facing Aaron Rodgers without a pass rush. Pencil in 500 yards passing. It's really an unusual situation because Vildor went through a full practice on Friday and usually players who do that after gradually ramping up are ready to go.
- Get ready for a healthy dose of Josh Blackwell and Justin Layne in the secondary. Layne they got off waivers when the Giants had waived him earlier this year. Blackwell has been a special teams ace all season.
- Harrison Hand, Adrian Colbert, Jaylon Jones and A.J. Thomas are also possibilities in that secondary. Rodgers might be confused for a series just trying to figure it is the Bears actually have out there. After that, not so much. This is reminiscent of last year when the Vikings came to Chicago and everyone was injured or out with COVID and Thomas Graham Jr. was considered a viable starter at CB. Bopete Keyes was a superstar in that lineup. But they got the job done thanks to a good pass rush. Not sure where the pass rush is coming from today. The Bears have had one defensive end sack since Week 2. That was by Al-Quadin Muhammad in Week 6 against Washington.
- Jaylon Johnson is the only starter in the secondary among the five who play normally. Total number of defensive plays this year by the subs available to play in the Bears secondary today: Jaylon Jones 243, DeAndre Houston-Carson 243, Elijah Hicks 39; Josh Blackwell, Harrison Hand, Adrian Colbert, Justin Layne, A. J. Thomas all 0.0.
INACTIVES
Bears
- CB Kyler Gordon
- S Jaquan Brisker
- QB Tim Boyle
- CB Kindle Vildor
- FB Khari Blasingame
- G Ja'Tyre Carter
- T Larry Borom
Packers
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
- S Darnell Savage
- LB Krys Barnes
- T David Bakhtiari
- WR Romeo Doubs
- DL Jonathan Ford
