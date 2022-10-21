Bears and Patriots: TV, Radio, Betting
TV and streaming information as well as radio and betting lines on the Monday Night Football matchup in Foxborough, Mass. between the Bears and Patriots.
Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3)
Kickoff: Monday, 7:15 p.m., Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
TV: ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)
Streaming: fubo TV (Free Trial)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: Patriots by 7 1/2 (Over/under 39 1/2). Money Line, Bears bet $100 to win $310. Patriots bet $400 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.
Prop Bets
- Justin Fields passing TDs over/under of 1/2
- David Montgomery rushing TDs over/under of 1/2
- Justin Fields rushing TDs over/under of 1/2
- Equanimeous St. Brown receiving TDs over/under of 1/2
- Dante Pettis receiving TDs over/under of 1/2
- Darnell Mooney receiving TDs over/under of 1/2
- Cole Kmet receiving TDs over/under of 1/2
- Khalil Herbert receiving TDs over under of 1/2
- David Montgomery over/under for rushing yards 55.5
- Justin Fields over/under for rushing yards 44.5
- Khalil Herbert over/under for rushing yards 31.5
- Darnell Mooney over/under for receiving yards 43.5
- Cole Kmet over/under for receiving yards 22.5
- David Montgomery over/under for receiving yards 11.5
The Trend Is Your Friend
- It's been under the total in four of the six Bears games this season
- The Bears are 2-3-1 against the spread this season
- The Bears are 1-2 ATS as road underdogs this season
- The Bears are 0-3 straight up as a road underdog this season
- New England is 2-0 against the spread vs. the NFC this season
- The Patriots have covered in their last three games
- The Bears have been underdogs five times and won once.
- The Bears are 5-12-1 ATS in their last 18 games.
Prop Trends
- Bears TE Cole Kmet has hit the over for receptions in seven of his last eight road games
- Bears RB David Montgomery has gone over on receiving yards in five of his last six road games
- Bears QB Justin Fields has gone over on his rushing in five of the last six road games
- Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne has gone over for receptions in seven of his last 10 games
- Patriots TE Hunter Henry has gone under for receptions in 11 of his last 14 games
