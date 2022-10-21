Skip to main content

Bears and Patriots: TV, Radio, Betting

TV and streaming information as well as radio and betting lines on the Monday Night Football matchup in Foxborough, Mass. between the Bears and Patriots.

Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3)

Kickoff: Monday, 7:15 p.m., Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

TV: ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters) 

Streaming: fubo TV (Free Trial)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Patriots by 7 1/2 (Over/under 39 1/2). Money Line, Bears bet $100 to win $310. Patriots bet $400 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

  • Justin Fields passing TDs over/under of 1/2
  • David Montgomery rushing TDs over/under of 1/2
  • Justin Fields rushing TDs over/under of 1/2
  • Equanimeous St. Brown receiving TDs over/under of 1/2
  • Dante Pettis receiving TDs over/under of 1/2
  • Darnell Mooney receiving TDs over/under of 1/2
  • Cole Kmet receiving TDs over/under of 1/2
  • Khalil Herbert receiving TDs over under of 1/2
  • David Montgomery over/under for rushing yards 55.5
  • Justin Fields over/under for rushing yards 44.5
  • Khalil Herbert over/under for rushing yards 31.5
  • Darnell Mooney over/under for receiving yards 43.5
  • Cole Kmet over/under for receiving yards 22.5
  • David Montgomery over/under for receiving yards 11.5

The Trend Is Your Friend

  • It's been under the total in four of the six Bears games this season
  • The Bears are 2-3-1 against the spread this season
  • The Bears are 1-2 ATS as road underdogs this season
  • The Bears are 0-3 straight up as a road underdog this season
  • New England is 2-0 against the spread vs. the NFC this season
  • The Patriots have covered in their last three games
  • The Bears have been underdogs five times and won once.
  • The Bears are 5-12-1 ATS in their last 18 games.

Prop Trends

  • Bears TE Cole Kmet has hit the over for receptions in seven of his last eight road games
  • Bears RB David Montgomery has gone over on receiving yards in five of his last six road games
  • Bears QB Justin Fields has gone over on his rushing in five of the last six road games
  • Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne has gone over for receptions in seven of his last 10 games
  • Patriots TE Hunter Henry has gone under for receptions in 11 of his last 14 games

