Bears and Steelers: In-Game Blog, Updates

Bears and Steelers In-Game Blog
Pregame
INACTIVES
Bears
DB Artie Burns
LB Alec Ogletree
OLB Khalil Mack
S Eddie Jackson
RB Damien Williams
QB Nick Foles
TE J.P. Holtz
Steelers
TE Eric Ebron
QB Anthony McFarland
RB Ahkello Witherspoon
CB Buddy Johnson
LB Zach Banner
QB Dwayne Haskins
The Raiders had to cut one of their players from the Khalil Mack trade, CB Damon Arnette, a first-rounder. What a deal they made.
And some so-called experts said the Bears got ripped off. Pro Football Focus has. Remember this story as you read this tweet Raiders fans.
Nice writing and logic here from PFF, the experts.
So what did they get exactly for Khalil Mack? Josh Jacobs. He has 29 fewer yards than David Montgomery this year, and Montgomery sat out four games due to injury. He's averaging 3.8 yards a carry. Really tough to find a back who can average 3.8 yards a carry. Not only that, but the guy who engineered the deal isn't even the coach anymore.
