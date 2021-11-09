Bears and Steelers: In-Game Blog, Updates

Live commentary and analysis during the Bears and Steelers game on Monday Night Football with BearDigest's Gene Chamberlain as Chicago tries to prevent a third straight year with at least a four-game losing streak.

Pregame

INACTIVES

Bears

DB Artie Burns

LB Alec Ogletree

OLB Khalil Mack

S Eddie Jackson

RB Damien Williams

QB Nick Foles

TE J.P. Holtz

Steelers

TE Eric Ebron

QB Anthony McFarland

RB Ahkello Witherspoon

CB Buddy Johnson

LB Zach Banner

QB Dwayne Haskins

The Raiders had to cut one of their players from the Khalil Mack trade, CB Damon Arnette, a first-rounder. What a deal they made.

And some so-called experts said the Bears got ripped off. Pro Football Focus has. Remember this story as you read this tweet Raiders fans.

Nice writing and logic here from PFF, the experts.

So what did they get exactly for Khalil Mack? Josh Jacobs. He has 29 fewer yards than David Montgomery this year, and Montgomery sat out four games due to injury. He's averaging 3.8 yards a carry. Really tough to find a back who can average 3.8 yards a carry. Not only that, but the guy who engineered the deal isn't even the coach anymore.

