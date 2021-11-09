Bears and Steelers: In-Game Blog, Updates

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Bears and Steelers In-Game Blog

    Live commentary and analysis during the Bears and Steelers game on Monday Night Football with BearDigest's Gene Chamberlain as Chicago tries to prevent a third straight year with at least a four-game losing streak.
    Pregame

    INACTIVES

    Bears

    DB Artie Burns

    LB Alec Ogletree

    OLB Khalil Mack

    S Eddie Jackson

    RB Damien Williams

    QB Nick Foles

    TE J.P. Holtz

    Steelers

    TE Eric Ebron

    QB Anthony McFarland

    RB Ahkello Witherspoon

    CB Buddy Johnson

    LB Zach Banner

    QB  Dwayne Haskins

    The Raiders had to cut one of their players from the Khalil Mack trade, CB Damon Arnette, a first-rounder. What a deal they made.

    And some so-called experts said the Bears got ripped off. Pro Football Focus has. Remember this story as you read this tweet Raiders fans.

    Nice writing and logic here from PFF, the experts.

     So what did they get exactly for Khalil Mack? Josh Jacobs. He has 29 fewer yards than David Montgomery this year, and Montgomery sat out four games due to injury. He's averaging 3.8 yards a carry. Really tough to find a back who can average 3.8 yards a carry. Not only that, but the guy who engineered the deal isn't even the coach anymore.

    Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation

