Bears and Steelers: TV, Radio, Streaming, Betting

Chicago Bears (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4)

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m., Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

National Radio: Westwood One (Kevin Kugler, Trent Green, Rich Eisen)

Spanish Radio: TURDN AM-1200, FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza).

BearDigest pick: Steelers 23, Bears 16.

BearDigest Record to date: 7-1 (8-0 vs. the spread)

The Series: 31st meeting, Bears lead 22-7-1. The Bears have won the last three games, all with different head coaches in 23-17 in overtime in 2017 (John Fox), 40-23 in 2013 (Marc Trestman) and 17-14 in 2009 (Lovie Smith). The last game in Pittsburgh was the 40-23 Bears win on a Sunday night.

The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Nagy is 31-25 in his fourth season and hasn't faced Pittsburgh. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 149-81-1 in his 15th season and is 0-3 against the Bears.

Last Week: The Bears lost 33-22 to the San Francisco 49ers, despite 103 yards rushing and a touchdown pass by Justin Fields. The defense gave up 467 yards, the most allowed by aBears defense since their overtime loss to Miami in 2018. They led 16-9 in the third quarter before the game change on an 83-yard, third-and-19 wide receiver screen to Deebo Samuel.

The Steelers scored on a 2-yard Ben Roethlisberger go-ahead pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth in the fourth quarter and went on to win 15-10 over Cleveland. They put up 381 yards of offense and held Cleveland to 96 rushing yards.

Injuries: The Bears are without linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), running back Damien Williams (knee), tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion) and QB Nick Foles (illness/personal). Linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) are questionable. The Steelers are without tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) and offensive lineman B.J. Finney is questionable).

What to watch: Can the Bears end the Steelers' home-field dominance on Monday nights. The Steelers have won 19 straight games on MNF dating back to 1991. The Bears are 15-25 all time in Monday night road games. Starting RB David Montgomery returns to the backfield for the Bears after sitting out four weeks with a knee injury. The Bears are trying to prevent a third straight year with at least a losing streak of four games. They lost four straight in 2019, six straight last year and have lost three straight now. Pittsburgh is trying to win its fourth straight game after a three-game losing streak. The Steelers have beaten Denver, Seattle and Cleveland is successive weeks and their defense has allowed only 49 total points for those games.

Matching Up: The Bears are 32nd (last) on offense, sixth in rushing and 32nd passing. On defense they rank 14th, 11th against the pass and 24th against the run.

The Steelers are 24th on offense, 17th passing, 28th in rushing. The Steelers are 11th on defense, 13th against the pass and 12th against the run.

Notable: LB Roquan Smith is third in the NFL in tackles with 80. ... The Bears defense has only one takeaway in the last three games and no interceptions. Four of their eight takeaways on the year came in one win over Cincinnati. ... Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson makes his second career start in place of Eddie Jackson. ... Kicker Cairo Santos has made 38 straight field goals and needs seven more to break the NFL record held by Adam Vinatieri. ... The Steelers are 49-25 all time on Monday Night Football. ...Pittsburgh started five rookies in the season opener (C Kendrick Green, TE Pat Freiermuth, LT Dan Moore Jr., RB Najee Harris and DB Tre Norwood) It's the first time since 1991 they did this. ... With 1,311 more passing yards this season Ben Roethlisberger would pass Philip Rivers for fifth all time in NFL passing yards. ..Mike Tomlin is tied with Hall of Famer Bill Cowher for second on the team’s all-time win list. Cowher went 149-90-1 from 1992-2006. Tomlin is 149-81-1 since replacing Cowher in 2007. ... Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October, piling up 480 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in four games. ... With a win Tomlin pass Bill Cowher for second-most coaching wins in franchise history. Chuck Noll is first with 193. ... The Steelers offensive line has allowed only four total sacks in the last three games.

Key Individual Matchups

Bears RT Larry Borom vs. Steelers OLB T.J. Watt

Borom got to face Nick Bosa last week as the 49ers moved him just to match him up with the rookie and it wasn't a terrible starting debut for Borom, although they got a sack against him that wasn't really his fault as much as Alex Bars' or the scheme's. Watt is 6-foot-4, 252 and it's obvious the best way Borom can battle him is by quickly getting his hands on him and driving him. He has a 70-plus pound weight advantage. The longer this matchup is out in space, the worse off Borom is and Fields is. However, Borom needs to make sure to take the inside track away because Fields is quick enough to take avantage of a pass blocker who gets too far outside or well behind him. Watt has 8 1/2 sacks and 15 quarterback hits this year. This will make four of the top five edge rushers in the league according to Pro Football Focus faced by the Bears. They handled Maxx Crosby, couldn't handle Myles Garrett at all, and last week were so-so against Bosa.

Bears LG Cody Whitehair vs. Steelers DT Cameron Heyward

Heyward is a very active defensive lineman with 40 tackles already, and could record a career high. He has been to the Steelers what a healthy Akiem Hicks has been to the Bears defensive line, an interior disruptor but plays on the right side and can be in either three-technique or head-up on the guard. Pro Football Focus rates him the No. 1 interior defender this year (91.7 grade), ahead of even Aaron Donald. At 6-5, 295, Heyward might be susceptible to a massive guard but Whitehair's strengths are more technique and quickness than size. Another thing Heyward has been able to do in the way they're using him in Pittsburgh's scheme this year is get inside at the center if he's matched head-up on the guard rather than the outside shoulder as a three-technique. Sam Mustipher hasn't been an overwhelming presence, grading out by PFF as the 36th best center among 39 they graded, with a 48.7.

Bears ILB Alec Ogletree vs. Steelers RB Najee Harris

Some have looked at Harris' 128 attempts for 479 yards and no runs longer than 20 yards and called him a disappointment. They need to keep looking at the stat line. He is also their second-leading receiver with 37 catches for 7.4 yards a reception and two touchdowns. For the Bears to cover Harris with Ogletree or backup Danny Trevathan would be a huge mismatch but there isn't a good deal they can do to prevent this when they are in zone. Plus, the fact the Steelers use their tight ends in the passing game so well might occupy both their inside linebackers and slot cornerback Duke Shelley. Ogletree may not play because of an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week and if he doesn't it will be Danny Trevathanb, who isn't at his best in pass coverage. Ogletree had a decent start to his first season with the Bears but has since dropped off in pass coverage with 83% completions allowed (15 of 18) when targeted and a passer rating of 127.1. He has three pass defenses and PFF grades him last among 83 linebackers it has graded this year in the league with a 28.8. He is second from the last in pass coverage at 31.2.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Mooney has a groin injury that he has been nursing and should play but could be slowed somewhat by it. This has plagued him off and on this year but he hasn't missed a game. This is the week for him to challenge deep against a Steelers safety who has given up a passer rating of 111.0 and two touchdowns when targeted. Pro Football Focus gives him a pass coverage grade of 30.1, tied for 83rd out of 85 safeties graded by the website. Going deep is something the Bears need to do more but it all depends on the time Justin Fields will have to throw. Even if unsuccessful, it stretches the field. Fitzpatrick has been tremendous in run support, but the pass is where a safety makes his money and he's struggling. The Bears could even try challenging him deep with Marquise Goodwin on occasion running the deep post like he did last week, although any pass thrown to Goodwin has been a high-risk gamble.

Bears NT Eddie Goldman vs. Steelers C Kendrick Green

It's been a while since Eddie Goldman has to be favored in a battle against anyone. His return from a COVID opt-out hasn't been a smashing success, at least according to PFF rankings. He's graded 121st out of 123 interior defensive lineman by PFF but the one thing the Bears really need from him in this game is a strong push inside at Ben Roethlisberger on running downs because the Steelers simply haven't been a good running team. They're going to wind up passing more than they have in other years. They're 28th at rushing the ball. Goldman has been pushed out of his place too much as a run defender but his 61.2 grade as a pass rusher is middle of the pack. The reason Goldman can control this matchup is Green is a rookie, a former Illini who has a pass-blocking grade of 56.9, 26th among 39 league centers graded and also 26th overall.

Bears DE Robert Quinn vs. Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr.

Robert Quinn got handled last week by a perennial Pro Bowl tackle, Trent Williams. Unlike last year, this hasn't happened much this season. Even against Tampa Bay, Quinn played a decent game. But this week Quinn is battling a Texas A&M rookie, who is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and was a fourth-round pick. Moore has a PFF grade of only 52.2 and it's 69th overall among tackles. He really struggles as a pass blocker at 49.4. Despite his struggles, Moore was commended by Roethlisberger last week for the effort he gave on Myles Garrett in a Steelers upset win. It wasn't an opinion shared by others, particularly PFF. They gave him a grade from the game only someone wearing a Delta pledge pin at Faber could love. That's right, a PFF grade of 0.0. Moore has given up three sacks on the year.

