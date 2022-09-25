Skip to main content

Bears and Texans Game Day Blog

Live reporting and analysis from Soldier Field where the Chicago Bears face the Houston Texans, coached by their former coach Lovie Smith.

Inactives

Bears

  • WR Velus Jones Jr.
  • CB Jaylon Johnson
  • G Ja'Tyre Carter
  • CB Dane Cruikshank
  • LB Matthew Adams
  • TE Ryan Griffin

Texans

  • TE Brevin Jordan
  • WR Tyler Johnson
  • DB Isaac Yiadom
  • LB Jake Hansen
  • OL Austin Deculus 
  • DL Kurt Hinish

Pregame

  • Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Bears expect Roquan Smith to play despite the hip injury that kept him out of practice all week. It makes sense considering they could have activated two linebackers from the practice squad after they ruled Matthew Adams out, but they activated only Joe Thomas. 
  • The other big question was cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who had a hamstring injury and was also questionable.  However, Johnson is inactive and this means the Bears could be playing Lamar Jackson on the right side of the field depending on whether they are in nickel. If Gordon is in the slot, then it would be Jackson on the right side. They could also move Kindle Vildor over there and put Gordon on the left side. It's a huge loss for the Bears, just as big as if Smith wouldn't have been able to play. The last game Johnson missed with as at Seattle last year, and sixth-round rookie Thomas Graham Jr. started in his place for a 25-24 Bears win. Graham is now in Cleveland, having been plucked off the practice squad and put on the 53-man Browns roster.
  • If the Bears do start or play Lamar Jackson extensively to replace Jaylon Johnson, they'll at least have some experience on the field. He started six games as a rookie in 2020 for the Jets but has played in only two games since then with no starts.
  • Field looking pretty solid two weeks after the great flood. It's pretty remarkable actually, considering what transpired on opening day.
  • Mark Grote was an aquatic sideline reporter in the first home game.

