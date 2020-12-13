SI.com
BearDigest
Bears and Texans In-Game Blog | Brandin Cooks Inactive

Gene Chamberlain

The Texans will not have wide receiver Brandin Cooks available due to neck and foot injuries. They have lost running back David Johnson to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and have had to turn to Duke Johnson as starter at running back. C.J. Prosise is the backup. Prosise was injured last week and Duke Johnson is coming off of an illness which cost him practice time this week. 

Losing Cooks is a big blow for a team that likes to strike downfield. What little running game the Texans have had has come from Johnson, unless it's from scrambles or zone read from Deshaun Watson. Duke Johnson is capable though, but is more of a third-down back.

Inactives 

Texans

  • TE Pharaoh Brown 
  • WR Brandin Cooks 
  • QB Josh McCown
  • CB Phillip Gaines
  • CB John Reid
  • T Charlie Heck
  • G Hjalte Froholdt

*RB David Johnson has been placed on Reserve/COVID-19 

Bears

  • OLB James Vaughters 
  • DB Buster Skrine 
  • OL Lachavious Simmons
  • NT Daniel McCullers

Kickoff: Noon, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: CBS (Kevini Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio: WBBM-AM 780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

ESPN Radio (Marc Ketescher, Barrett Jones) (SXM Ch. 80)

Spanish: Univision Deportes 1200 AM, 93.5 FM (Hector Lopez, Miguel Esparza)

The Series: Fifth matchup. The Bears have never won against Houston. The Texans' last win was in 2016, 23-14 at Reliant Stadium. They won the last game at Soldier Field in 2012, 13-6.

The Line: Texans by 1 1/2 (46 over/under)

BearDigest Pick: Bears 30, Texans 26

