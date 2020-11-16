Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at Chicago Bears (5-4)

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m., Soldier Field

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, Lisa Salters)

Radio: WBBM-AM 780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

National Radio, Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Jim Gray)

Spanish: Univision Deportes 1200 AM, 93.5 FM (Hector Lopez, Miguel Esparza)

The Series: 119th matchup. The Vikings lead the series 60-56-2. The Bears have won four straight.

The Line: Vikings by 3 (over/under 43 1/2)

BearDigest Pick: Bears 19, Vikings 17

Last Week: The Vikings won their second straight 42-20 over the Lions, after starting the season 1-5. Kirk Cousiins threw 9-yard and 1-yard TD passes to Irv Smith Jr. and a 22-yard TD pass to Ameer Abdullah, and Dalvin Cook ran for 206 yards on 22 carries.

The Bears lost 24-17 to Tennessee, their third straight defeat after starting out 5-1. They trailed 24-3 and lost their first two fumbles of the year.

The Coaches: Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is 60-43 in seven seasons with the Vikings. He has a 6-6 record against the Bears.

Bears coach Matt Nagy is 25-15 in his third year and is 4-0 against the Vikings.

The Quarterbacks: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has 15 TD passes with 10 interceptions and a paser rating of 97.7. Since coming to Minnesota, he has a 102.1 passer rating, but against the Bears with Minnesota he has an 82.1 passer rating and has been sacked 12 times. The Vikings are 0-3 in his three starts against the Bears. Cousins' teams are 0-9 on Monday Night Football.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles is making his fourth start against Minnesota and first with the Bears. The Bears are 2-4 in games he started this year. Foles beat the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC championship game after the 2017 season. He has a career 104.71 passer rating against the Vikings in three games, two with Philadelphia and one in St. Louis. Foles has 10 TD passes, seven INTs and a passer ratnig of 83.8 this season.

Injury Report

Vikings

Out

TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin)

CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion)

DE Jordan Brailford (personal)

G Dru Samia (illness)

Bears

Out

NT John Jenkins (ankle)

S Sherrick McManis (hand)

RB David Montgomery (concussion)

QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder)

Doubtful

C Sam Mustipher (knee)

Questionable

TE Cole Kmet (groin)

LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder)

WR Allen Robinson (knee)

T Jason Spriggs (knee)

Matching Up

The Vikings are 10th on offense, 25th passi and third rushing. Minnesota is 29th on defense, 30th against the pass and 20th against the run.

The Bears are 29th on offense, 20th passing and last (32nd) rushing. The Bears rank ninth on defense, seventh against the pass, 14th against the run.

Key Individual Matchups

Bears OLB Robert Quinn vs. Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff

Coaches continue to insist Robert Quinn has done everything they're asking of him. If this is the case, they need to demand more. Quinn has been on the field only 43% of snaps but hasn't been out with an injury since Week 1. He has one sack, two quarterback hits and only five total pressures according to Sportradar. He never has been a particularly effective run defender. The Vikings are going to want to run away from Mack and Hicks because they'll cave in most runs. The left side is wide open and it's where they run best. In fact, they break more longer runs on Reiff's side of the field. They average 7.16 yards per run to the left edge and also behind left tackle. While they are formidable running it anyway, the left side has been their best bet. The fact Roy Robertson-Harris is no longer available to man the right defensive end spot alongside Quinn makes it all the more challenging for the Bears on defense. The Vikings running attack likes to have Reiff get to the second level. He'll put a quick initial hit on the edge player, then quickly go to the linebacker or safety and wall off. They're able to gash defenses better this way. Quinn will have to be more stout against the run and occupy Reiff to keep this from happening. Reiff hasn't always been an effective pass blocker but this year hasn't allowed a sack and Pro Football Focus gives him an excellent 77.0 grade protecting Kirk Cousins.

Bears TE Jimmy Graham vs. Vikings SS Harrison Smith

Graham hasn't been the dud most so-called experts predicted. He is tied for sixth in the NFL among tight ends in receptions with 35 and tied for third in touchdown catches with five, just one off the NFL lead. There are obvious problems with Graham getting far downfield now as he's no longer as fast, but he has shown good hands. The problem the Bears face in this matchup is Smith is a very physical, quick strong safety. Even when younger Graham was always at his best when he could use his height, size and athleticism to overwhelm an opponent. Smith is possibly the best strong safety in the league so this won't happen. The Vikings have had to keep Smith at home more this year because of all the youth and turnover at cornerback, but he still leads them in passes defensed (4) and has always been a problem to the Bears even when they had faster tight ends than Graham playing.

Bears C/G Eric Kush vs. Vikings LB Eric Wilson

This could be a disaster for the Bears since Kush just came back to Halas Hall this week, but he did play in Chicago for three years before leaving last year for a season. He is a center so at least they're not throwing in a player with no experience at the position like with Alex Bars last week. Zimmer loves having linebackers blitz the A-gap and expect it to be Wilson coming, especially with a different center in place. Wilson is one of the most effective Vikings pass rushers this year even though he hasn't blitzed often. He leads their linebackers in quarterback hits and is half a sack off his career high with 2 1/2. There is an outside chance Cody Whitehair could return for this game after being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he also had a calf injury to address.

Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. Vikings CB Kris Boyd

This isn't the matchup the Vikings would want but it's possible they'll be going with it due to all the injuries they've been hit with at cornerback. Rookie Cameron Dantzler is out after a concussion. Boyd gives up about 3 inches of height to Robinson and has limited experience. Robinson continues to put his contract situation into the background and delivers. While averaging six receptions for 79 yards, Robinson has gone five straight weeks without a 100-yard effort but has been in the 80s in yardage the last two games. The Bears keep saying Robinson is open even when he's not open, and this is actually true considering his ability to grab a back-shoulder throw or a 50-50 ball. What doesn't seem to be in their game plan enough is making these types of throws earlier in games. It's always when they get desperate and are trying come up with big chunks of yardage against softer zone coverage. They need to go to Robinson early and often in this one but the Vikings are sure to focus a double team in zone on Robinson so it won't be simple.

Bears WR Anthony Miller vs. Vikings CB Jeff Gladney

With 13 catches for 132 yards in the last two games, Miller has upped his performance but had an unfortunate lost fumble after a catch against Tennessee to help seal the loss. His trend in the passing game had been upward before the play. Gladney size-wise is a good match for Miller. Gladney is a rookie but has been one of the more effective Vikings coverage players. There is no physical edge here, but Miller's quickness can win the day. The Vikings bring Gladney inside to the slot in passing situations and he has not been impressive, although he has improved of late. He has given up a passer rating of 128.2 against, as well as five touchdown passes.

Bears DE Akiem Hicks vs. Vikings RG Ezra Cleveland

Hicks has gone quiet as a pass rusher in terms of sacks, with none since Week 3 after he started fast with 3 1/2. But he's continued to pressure with 13 quarterback hiits to date with eight hurries and 18 total pressures according to Sportradar. Hicks in 2018 had two of his best games against the Vikings with six tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks. He didn't play against them last year due to knee and elbow injuries. The right guard spot has been a real problem for the Minnesota line. Dru Samia was playing it and had struggled greatly. He gave up three sacks and Pro Football Focus gave him a 17.6 pass blocking grade. The Vikings have turned to rookie tackle prospect Ezra Cleveland at right guard and he has solidified it somewhat the last two games against the Packers and Lions, but has been shaky as a pass blocker with a 45. 6 PFF grade and a sack allowed. Cleveland is a quick-footed technique blocker who rates as a good tackle prospect. Putting him inside against a mauling, massive 350-pound defensive lineman like Hicks will be a different challenge or him.

Of Note

Lamar Miller will make his Bears debut as a running back. Miller tore an ACL in preseason of 2019 with Houston. He is in his eighth NFL season and ran for 709 yards or more six times. ... Bears LB Roquan Smith leads the NFL in solo tackles with 62. Minnesota's Eric Kendricks has 59 and is second. ... WR Darnell Mooney has 31 receptions. The Bears rookie record for wide receivers is 45 (Harlon Hill). ... Bears receiver Allen Robinson has 13 receptions of 20 yards or longer and went into this week tied for the most in the NFL with Atlanta's Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. ... Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in rushing and last week had a career-high 252 yards from scrimmage, making him the third player in NFL history with at least 225 yards from scrimmage and two TDs in consecutive games (Jim Brown 1963, Deuce McAllister 2003). ... Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads NFL rookies with 627 receiving yards. ... The Vikings rank last in the league in average starting field position (23.7-yard line) and in the opponents' average starting posiition (34-yard line). ... The Bears are first at defending third downs and first at red zone defense. The Vikings lead the NFL in average yards gained on first-down plays (7.4).

