Bears and Vikings In-Game Blog
Blogging in-game as the Bears face the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, trying to climb back above .500.
TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND BEARS AVAILABLE FROM SI TICKETS
Pregame
- As expected, David Montgomery is playing against a team he has burned in the past. The Bears may watch how much they use him because they have a game coming up again Thursday already. It was apparent Friday the Bears were optimistic he would play from Matt Eberflus' press conference.
- Ryan Griffin makes his return this week. The Bears haven't been getting much out of the tight end position, and it's possible he can provide a spark.
- Jaylon Johnson did some running on the field prior to the game. They have to be hoping he'll be available Thursday at Soldier Field against the Commanders. In the meantime, it's three rookie secondary players trying to stop Justin Jefferson.
Inactives
Bears
- CB Jaylon Johnson
- S Dane Cruikshank
- LB Kingsley Jonathan
- TE Jake Tonges
Vikings
Scroll to Continue
- CB Andrew Booth
- OLB Luiji Vilain
- C/G Chris Reed
- T Vederian Lowe
- WR Jalen Nailor
- DL Esezi Otomewo
- DL Khyiris Tonga
Twitter: BearDigest @BearsOnMaven