Oh for $7 million.

The Bears supposedly halted any pursue it guard Larry Warford on the weekend after he was released from the New Orleans Saints. Maybe they shouldn't be so hasty.

They can use another proven offensive lineman and Warford seems entirely affordable, if an ESPN report from Ian Rapoport is correct.

Rapoport reported Warford is looking for $7 million for this season.

The Bears do have this much available, although they are looking to extend at least one contract if not two and wouldn't have enough for this as well as Warford.

Still, it seems a minor amount to pay for a lineman who is in the midst of a Pro Bowl run. Sure, the Pro Bowl means little, but it's at least a sign you're considered one of the top players and three straight years has to be taken only as a complete verification.

When left tackle Bobby Massie has a cap hit of $8.3 million this year and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. is taking up $10.294 million of cap space, then $7 million hardly seems significant.

Center/guard Cody Whitehair is making only $4.2 million this year, although his contract extension called for an escalating cost next year of $9.6 million and $11.2 million in 2022.

Warford helped the Saints finish in the top three in fewest sacks allowed each of the last three seasons. They were top 10 before Warford, but his arrival seemed to help put them over the top.

Pro Football Focus had ranked Warford the eighth-best guard in the league.

The only known team expressing an interest at this time is the Houston Texans.

If the price comes down, it's not inconceivable the Bears would be interested. Still, once they decide they want a free agent they usually have made a run and signed him without a courtship of this type.

