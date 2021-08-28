LIVE BLOG: Bears at Titans Preseason Finale

LIVE BLOG: Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans
A live blog by BearDigest.com's Gene Chamberlain as the Bears finish out the preseason with a road game against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback Justin Fields expected to play until halftime after making his first NFL start.
First Quarter
- Germain Ifedi beaten on the sack. He didn't have much training camp time, either. Peters was actually beaten on the play on the left side, as well.
- Second-down run stuffed. Not a good second play from the first-team offensive line. Blocking caved in. Then Fields is sacked on third down. This doesn't say much for the first team line.
- Bears start at own 14 and Damien Williams powers for 6 off left guard.
- Damiere Byrd back on the punt return could indicate Dazz Newsome might not be a lock for this roster after all.
- Danny Trevathan being given playing time along with Eddie Goldman, two veterans who did not get much practice or playing time due to injuries and COVID in Goldman's case. They make tackles on first two plays. On third down pass rush from LaCale London causes incompletion and Titans punt.
- Bears kicking off.
Pregame
- At least Fields is warming up with his helmet on. Andre Smith's wallet is $5,806 lighter now for a fine he received after the hit that knocked Fields' helmet off last week.
- Justin Fields warming up only reminds people the future is before the Bears, and the past included a lot of coveting other teams' quarterbacks.
Stormy start in the pregame.
