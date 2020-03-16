It took only a short time after the start of Monday's free agency negotiating period before reports and rumors began swirling around the Bears and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

It was only the beginning of a process.

One league source said the talks with Bridgewater have not led to an agreement. The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported Tom Brady's status holds a key because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested in the Patriots' free agent and if they can't get him they will come after Bridgewater.

Still in play for the Bears is a possible trade for Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton or even Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles.

One certainty in free agency for the Bears is they have lost linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who went to Twitter with a photo of the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium and then was reported to have signed with the Raiders. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said the cost for three years was $21 million with $13 1/2 million guaranteed.

The Bears did not figure to bring Kwiatkoski back after signing Danny Trevathan to a new contract. He would have had to play behind Roquan Smith and Trevathan again at much less than he eventually received.

A free agent the Bears might have had interest in pursuing signed with the Cleveland Browns. Tight end Austin Hooper of the Falcons had been a player of interest to the Bears in a Sun-Times report during the NFL Scouting Combine, but went right out of the gates for Cleveland. The Bears are looking for a potential replacement for injury-plagued tight end Trey Burton.

The Bears, at the very least, seem to be exploring the possibility of replacing Mitchell Trubisky rather than providing him with competition as they had initially said.

Bridgewater is a veteran of 34 NFL starts, seven less than Trubisky. Bridgewater has started a full season once in his five seasons, and a major left knee injury in 2016 training camp proved a pivotal point in his career.

He couldn't play in 2016, came back to play a backup role briefly in 2017 for the Vikings and then was signed by the Saints as a free agent in 2018 as their backup. He lost a start in the regular-season finale for the Saints in 2018, then returned at $7.25 million this season on a contract that made him the NFL's highest-paid backup at the time.

Bridgewater won every one of his five starts and played in nine total games in 2019 while compiling his career-best passer rating of 99.1.

The last player chosen in the first round of the 2014 draft, Bridgewater came to the Vikings out of Louisville and helped Minnesota put up 41 points in a win over Atlanta in his first start during Week 4 of his rookie year.

He became the regular starter two games later and lost his sixth start against Marc Trestman's Bears 21-13 at Soldier Field.

Bridgewater has 38 touchdown passes to 25 interceptions and a chance to be a starter would be the next step in his comeback from a torn left ACL, dislocated his knee, and other structural damage suffered in non-contact practice at Vikings camp.

The Bears have said Trubisky is their starting quarterback for this season but acquiring Bridgewater would definitely change it to a man-to-man battle at camp or even lead to Trubisky's departure.

Cutting Trubisky wouldn't help the Bears in terms of the salary cap. His salary is only $645,000 this season and $7.3 million is guaranteed bonus.

Foles and Dalton require a trade by the Bears since they are under contract. Dalton would seem the more obvious target since he is in the last year of his contract and is due almost entirely a non-guaranteed salary.

The Bears have been linked with Dalton since early in the offseason due largely to his contract status and the fact Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Cincinnati for three years.

Foles has extensive experience working under Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo with the Eagles, where he won Super Bowl MVP. Foles also was with the Chiefs one season, in 2016, when Bears coach Matt Nagy was on the offensive staff.

Foles has a career passer rating of 88.2 and has averaged 7.0 yards per attempt with 48 starts and a 26-22 record in his starts.

