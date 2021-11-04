David Montgomery Closer to Return Against Steelers

The Bears have begun their allowable three-week period for assessing David Montgomery's return from injured reserve after a knee injury and all looks good for an early and positive verdict on this evaluation.

It could be as soon as late in the week when Bears running back David Montgomery joins the 53-man roster again.

Then the decision will be how much to use him as he returns from a knee sprain.

The Bears began the three-week allowable period for assessing their starting running back at practices on Thursday and he looked strong running and cutting in the brief period media gets to see work on the field.

"Probably every guy is a little bit different," said Bears coach Matt Nagy, returning to the practice field after a week away with COVID-19. "He's so eager to get back.

"We'll keep an eye on where he is and we'll see how he looks. That will be key–to see how he looks. He's gotta tell us how he feels and then we'll just get a feel for it's the best thing for us and him and if it it is, and if he's able to go and we feel good about it, he will be up and ready to rock and roll."

Montgomery has been out since Week 4 when he suffered a hyperextended knee and as a result a sprain. He had 309 yards rushing in the first four games, averaging 4.5 yards a carry.

"I know he's worked really hard to get to this point, it probably feels like forever to him and I know it feels like that for us too," Nagy said. "He was having such a great year so now we'll see where it goes. But it's good timing if we are able to get him back and get him going because also, too, he's grown into such a tremendous leader for that offense and I think that part is sometimes when you're not around as much, the guys, you miss that."

Quarterback Justin Fields said he's missed it.

"David's an offensive leader, he's a vocal leader," Fields said. "He's a hard worker. He's a hard runner, so, of course, we're glad to have him back this week and I'm assuming that he's not going to skip a beat just based on how hard he works."

It could mean a sharing situation between Montgomery and Herbert. In his four games starting and a few carries prior as a third-string back, Herbert has gained 351 yards on 81 carries for 4.3 yards an attempt.

"Both of those guys are weapons," Fields said. "They could both run the ball hard and they could both block and catch the ball out of the backfield, so I'm excited."

Herbert, the rookie sixth-round draft pick, isnt unhappy about giving the ball back.

"I feel great just knowing both of us back there, we both can make plays, and defenses gotta plan for both of us," Herbert said.

Damien Williams had been the backup behind Montgomery but Herbert has been far more effective as a ball carrier. Williams missed Wednesday's practice with knee soreness.

