Some Bears fans might call it progress if their team was being more physical but the league calls it illegal.

The Bears' OTA scheduled for Tuesday was canceled after a violation of offseason rules prohibiting live contact during May practices, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.

The Bears did not pad up during their May practices or hold hitting drills but during the practices they held there was more contact than is allowed under the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

The Bears had been scheduled to hold their Tuesday practice in the final week of OTAs but media members were informed late Monday it had been canceled, and the Trbune report said it came as league punishment after OTA rules were violated.

The NFL and union looked into the situation after it was reported to them. The Tribune story said the Bears had first been warned about the situation.

The final week of OTAs is now expected to reume on Wednesday. The Bears are supposed to have mandatory minicamp over three days June 14-16.

Rule violations of this sort occur occasionally. It happened with Jacksonville, San Francisco and Dallas last year, Baltimore in 2018 and Seattle in 2016

The Bears can expect the possibility of more penalties than just losing their Tuesday OTA practice.

Last year, it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that the 49ers had to cancel the entire final week of off-season work, and that included their mandatory minicamp. Schefter reported the 49ers were fined $100,000, and coach Kyle Shanahan $50,000 for the violation.

Schefter had reported the Jaguars' fine at $200,000 with $100,000 for former coach Urban Meyer. They also had to forfeit two of the OTA practices they had scheduled for this offseason. Dallas' fine was $100,000 with a $50,000 fine for coach Mike McCarthy.

