Skip to main content
Bears Changing Channels

USA Today

Bears Changing Channels

For the first time in more than two decades the Bears will change radio stations for their broadcasts.

After 23 seasons, the Bears are parting ways with WBBM as their flagship radio station.

The team on Tuesday announced games will be broadcast on ESPN AM-1000 in Chicago starting with the 2023 season.

"Their plan for presenting Bears football on the radio is first class and we know that ESPN 1000 will be an excellent home for our games and an axis for Bears talk year-round," Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement issued by the team. "We look forward to working with the station beginning in 2023."

The games will be on 100.3 HD2 and the ESPN app as well.

There was no word forthcoming on how this could affect the broadcast team of Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer.

Joniak took over play-by-play in 2001 and Thayer remained on as color commentator after Gary Bender left following the 2000 season.  

Thayer began doing color in 1997, working then in a three-person booth with Hub Arkush and play-by-play man Wayne Larrivee, who left for Green Bay after 1998.

WMAQ had the Bears broadcasts from 1997-99 and WGN  from 1985-96.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

USATSI_19116617
GM Report

Ryan Pace Gives Roquan Smith His Just Due But Not His Cash

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_17122950
GM Report

What Bears GM Ryan Poles Saw in Chase Claypool

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_18903920
News

Bears Acquire Chase Claypool for Second-Round Pick

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_17387039 (1)
News

Configuring Bears Linebackers Minus Roquan Smith

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19331209
News

Trade Impact Negligible on Bears Power Rankings

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19252927
News

NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19116625
News

Could the Bears Ship Anyone Else Out of Town?

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_19116580
News

Roquan Smith Deal Means Little Experience Left for Bears Defense

By Gene Chamberlain