After 23 seasons, the Bears are parting ways with WBBM as their flagship radio station.

The team on Tuesday announced games will be broadcast on ESPN AM-1000 in Chicago starting with the 2023 season.

"Their plan for presenting Bears football on the radio is first class and we know that ESPN 1000 will be an excellent home for our games and an axis for Bears talk year-round," Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement issued by the team. "We look forward to working with the station beginning in 2023."

The games will be on 100.3 HD2 and the ESPN app as well.

There was no word forthcoming on how this could affect the broadcast team of Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer.

Joniak took over play-by-play in 2001 and Thayer remained on as color commentator after Gary Bender left following the 2000 season.

Thayer began doing color in 1997, working then in a three-person booth with Hub Arkush and play-by-play man Wayne Larrivee, who left for Green Bay after 1998.

WMAQ had the Bears broadcasts from 1997-99 and WGN from 1985-96.

