BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

No Bears-Broncos Practices by Order of the Commissioner

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears and Denver Broncos won't be getting together for those joint practices after all.

This was covered by the commissioner's memo which has reportedly been sent to teams saying they should hold training camps at their home facilities.

As per a tweet by Denver Broncos reporter Mike Klis, the practices in the second week of preseason are off. The game for Aug. 22 is still scheduled, however.

The thought of going to Denver for a game in the middle of the COVID-19 Epidemic is difficult enough but then going early and practicing is just simply inviting trouble.  

The Bears will be home at Halas Hall for camp, provided they can get Gov. J.B. Pritzker to lighten up his restrictions in his recovery plan.

Their minicamp at Halas Hall is still set for June 22-24 but this is a very tentative situation at the moment. They really haven't qualified in this area of Illinois to hold practices with this many people involved in team non-contact work.

When teams are practicing at minicamp and OTAs they are not in pads but they do run plays and linemen are pushing on each other while receivers and defenders are in close contact.

Still unaddressed by the Bears is whether the idea of fans coming to Halas Hall for the regularly scheduled training camp is nixed. 

At the announcement this winter of camp moving to Halas Hall from Bourbonnais, Bears CEO Ted Phillips out out a statement saying they hoped to hold camp while "maintaining a public component."  Bears media relations had issued a release saying "... Additional details regarding the 2020 training camp schedule and free public tickets will be available later this spring."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Difficult Task Facing Ted Ginn Jr. and Darnell Mooney

The lack of speed in the Chicago Bears receiving corps prompted the signing of Ted Ginn Jr. and drafting of Darnell Mooney but expecting either of those two to produce bigger numbers this season is a reach

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Why Adam Shaheen Is Still With the Bears

When the Bears drafted Cole Kmet the handwriting seemed to be on the wall for Adam Shaheen but they still have their 2017 second-round pick and there are several possible reasons for it

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

The Huge Bears Question: How Do You Judge a QB Competition

The battle lines are drawn but the real mystery is how Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles comes away with the title of opening-day starter

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Bears Put Meetings on Hold for Strong Messages

From team board chairman George McCaskey to coach Matt Nagy and the players, the Bears have been involved in trying to bring a message of thoughtfulness and peace during  unrest.

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy's Hand at Work During Difficult Times

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Mystery Speaker Program Is Just Passing the Buck

Gene Chamberlain

3 reasons Bears Can Win Division: Packers, Vikings, Lions

The Chicago Bears have their problems but so do the other three teams in the NFC North and it leaves the window of opportunity open for the 2018 division champions to retake that title

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles Makes His Own Statement

Gene Chamberlain

Moving On: Most-Missed, Least-Missed Bears

Here are the Chicago Bears who will be missed the most in the 2020 season and those whose absence will be least missed

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Broncos Joint Practices in August Still a Possibility

The Chicago Bears still are hoping to hold workouts in Denver with the Broncos prior to their preseason game there Aug. 22

Gene Chamberlain