Bears Promote Khalil Mack's Little Brother

The Bears will have edge rusher Ledarius Mack up, as well as wide receiver Isaiah Coulter but not fan favorite wide receiver Rodney Adams.

There will be a Mack playing for the Bears after all Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Khalil Mack's little brother Ledarius has been flexed to the 53-man roster to face the Ravens instead of edge rusher Bruce Irvin, who was just signed Thursday and had a single full practice. Ledarius Mack, an outside linebacker, has never appeared in a regular-season game, and was actually cut from the practice squad this year before being brought back when the team started experiencing injury issues.

And it isn't wide receiver Rodney Adams but wide receiver Isaiah Coulter who will make his Bears debut.

The Bears flexed Coulter to the 53-man roster instead of Adams, with X-receiver Allen Robinson doubtful to play in the game due to a hamstring injury.

Coulter has good size and speed at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds. He appeared in one game for the Houston Texans last year, getting in for just six offensive plays. Coulter was a fifth-round draft pick last year by the Texans. The Bears didn't acquire Coulter until late in preseason but he still was able to make two receptions for 17 yards against the Tennessee Titans in the preseason finale.

The Bears also activated safety Deon Bush from injured reserve after he suffered a calf injury against the Green Bay Packers and missed the last three games. At the same time, they have downgraded running back Damien Williams from questionable to doubtful because of a calf injury.

Williams has 37 rushing attempts for 139 yards and 11 receptions for 64 yards but his role has been diminished by the improvement of rookie back Khalil Herbert.

Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation