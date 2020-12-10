The Bears had a positive COVID-19 test and canceled practice for Thursday in a week crucial to retaining chances at a playoff run.

The team made the announcement of the cancellation Thursday morning and set about conducting team meetings via Zoom.

"We're operating with an abundance of caution," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Earlier this week there were three players who went on Reserve/COVID-19, but all were on the practice squad.

Nagy said the most recent case didn't seem related to the other situations. Manti Te'o, Thomas Ives and LaCale London were the practice squad players who went on Reserve/COVID-19.

The Bears wouldn't announce who the player in question is, or if the person is a staff member and not a player.

Nagy said it's possible the practice on Wednesday will be rescheduled for an evening walk-through, and it will become evident who the missing player is then.

Players had been alerted to the possibility of this happening ahead of time and the decision was then made Thursday morning.

"They're following the rules but again it's, when you leave this bubble what are doing?" Nagy said.

At the moment, Nagy said there have been no talks of pushing back the game with Houston the way teams have done with regularity so far across the league.

The COVID-19 situation hit the Bear hard earlier this year when they played Tennessee. They had center/guard Cody Whitehair, lineman Lachavious Simmons and safety Deon Bush go on Reserve/COVID-19. They also had guard Germain Ifedi and tackle Jason Spriggs go on the list then.

"We said it all year long, expect the unexpected," Nagy said.

