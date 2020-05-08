BearDigest
Friendlier Schedule Provides Bears with Real Opportunity

Gene Chamberlain

It could be worse.

Last year was worse.

The Bears on the 2020 schedule find no strange mix of top contenders in successive weeks on the road, as they've run into with some recent schedules. 

There are no trips to London at bad times for the Bears or anyone else for that matter, as if there is a good time for such excursions.

About the closest thing you'll see to a meat grinder on this 2020 schedule for the Bears is when they play a Monday night game in Los Angeles Oct. 26 and then return home for a game against the Saints, followed by a game in Nashville against the Titans Nov. 8.

This might sound grueling, until you remember the Rams were 8-8, no longer have their running back and now also have Leonard Floyd.

The Bears didn't get to face Drew Brees last year due to injury but should this year. He won't find a fan in Akiem Hicks, apparently.

Hicks hasn't exactly talked about his Saints experience or the quarterback there in glowing terms.

"I don't really talk about Drew Brees," Hicks said in 2017. "Nothing to say about him."

And Hicks left it at that, which is rare for one of the team's most candid players.

The Bears should be rude to all the old geezers on their schedule. They get to play home games against Brees, Philip Rivers, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. It's easier than playing them all on the road, although they can't really avoid it with Rodgers.  

The Bears finish their supposed rough stretch with the Titans, who can do little offensively unless it revolves around handing the ball to Derrick Henry. And the Bears have been one of the best run-stuffing groups over the last three years, No. 1 in fact in 2018.

The Bears even draw a benefit with their matchup against Tampa Bay, the NFC's newest juggernaut.

Brady, Gronk and Co. will have virtually no time to prepare for that Thursday night game because it's in Soldier Field and they're coming in off a Sunday home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Another Bears break?

The game with Green Bay on Nov. 29 at Lambeau Field follows a bye week for the Bears. At least that's a break for most teams. 

The Bears haven't won after a bye week since Marc Trestman's first season, in 2013. That year also happened to be the last time the Bears won a season opener.

Perhaps this is part of the reason they come in as one-point underdogs to the lowly Detroit Lions in a road game to start the season.

If there is an easy stretch to this season for the Bears, it might be the start.

They're playing at Detroit, at home against the Giants and then at Atlanta, teams with a combined 14-33-1 record last year.

Then again, the Bears thought last year's schedule looked soft at the start and figured to be 4-1 or 5-0 coming out of the game with the Raiders in London.

Instead, at 3-2 they set themselves up for a four-game losing streak against the strongest teams on their schedule and never regained a place in the playoff chase in an 8-8 season.

It's a feat they need to avoid, while they try to take advantage of soft spots in the schedule and return to the playoffs.

