Bears’ challenge vs. Vikings just became more difficult in Week 1
The Chicago Bears' quest to topple the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 just got a lot more difficult with news that several starters on defense will be inactive.
And those starters are three of the most important on the team: cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, and linebacker TJ Edwards.
In addition to the three defensive standouts, the Bears will be without running back Roschon Johnson and rookie defensive lineman Shemar Turner.
The Bears' secondary will be tested by the Vikings passing attack led by Justin Jefferson, although Chicago is getting a break of their own with Jordan Addison's suspension and JJ McCarthy making his first-ever start.
Still, a defense that has yet to set an identity being without three of its most talented starters isn't the way new coordinator Dennis Allen wanted to debut his scheme.
Kickoff between the Bears and Vikings at Soldier Field is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CST.