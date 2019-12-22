BearMaven
GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Bears vs. Chiefs | Week 16

Gene Chamberlain

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Bears vs. Chiefs here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with Bearmaven editor Gene Chamberlain at Soldier Field or fellow members of the Bearmaven community as we react to the game in real-time.

Inactives

Bears

DE Akiem Hicks

WR Taylor Gabriel

T Bobby Massie

TE Bradley Sowell

DE Abdullah Anderson

DB Michael Joseph

G Corey Levin

Chiefs

G Andrew Wylie

CB Morris Claiborne

CB Rashad Fenton

QB Chad Henne

T Jackson Barton

RB LeSean McCoy

TE Deon Yelder

Gene Chamberlain

It was the right decision to sit Akiem Hicks even if he practiced this week. Stupid even risking it…

Gene Chamberlain

Pat Finley of Sun-Times doesn't just compare Mitchell Trubisky to Patrick Mahomes, but to all the…

Facing Chiefs Reveals All Bears Flaws

Gene Chamberlain

Sunday night game against Kansas City at Soldier Field puts all the Bears' flaws on display, including in the front office.

Mitchell Trubisky's Decisions On Display

Gene Chamberlain

Bears coach Matt Nagy considers decision-making a crucial area to observe when he's analyzing the play of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the final two games.

Bears Looking to Jump-Start Running Game

Gene Chamberlain

The Chiefs are most vulnerable against strong running teams but the Bears have been unable to spring David Montgomery for big yardage for the most part.

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy almost appeared angry when he started talking about snub of Allen Robinson Thursday at…

Special Night Sunday for Dave Toub, Chris Tabor

Gene Chamberlain

Former Bears special teams coordinator Dave Toub returns to Soldier Field in a regular-season game for the first time since leaving in 2012, and faces the special teams of his former Bears assistant, Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

Danny Trevathan Earns Some High Support

Gene Chamberlain

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan should be able to continue playing well into his 30s, said defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who watched Ray Lewis do it in Baltimore.

Bears Will Play to Win the Game

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears can only play for pride but  coach Matt Nagy and his players say it's enough as they get ready to play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at Soldier Field.

Bears Concerned Patrick Mahomes Can Go Madden

Gene Chamberlain

In a way, the Bears say trying to defend against Patrick Mahomes is like playing a video game. He can throw the ball from any arm angle or from anywhere on the field and burn the defense.