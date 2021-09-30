Bears See Justin Fields Learning Whether He Sits or Plays

The Bears see Justin Fields bouncing back from his starting debut disaster against Cleveland whether he plays against the Detroit Lions or not.

Several Bears players at Halas Hall on Wednesday spoke of shaking off Sunday's miserable game at Cleveland.

They were players who will get the chance to do it against Detroit, but Justin Fields was right in the middle of a disappointing effort in only his first start and might not get the opportunity to bounce back right away.

It seems like the kind of confidence crusher the Bears would want to avoid for a rookie but they think Fields' ego and makeup will allow him to handle it if Andy Dalton is able to overcome his bone bruise and start.

"No," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "Because the career he's about to have and where he's gonna be, I don't worry about that. He understands, when he's a part of those conversations and he hears where things are and all of that.

"I think for him, he gets to see like, 'Hey when you play against a defense of that nature, with those athletic guys that are on the edge and the scheme that they have and who they are—it’s a good football team and I gave credit to them. I think they're great. I think coach (Kevin) Stefanski does a great job, but Justin will learn from this."

Losing can be damaging to anyone's ego, but quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo doubts the one road game on a day when there were also other troubles won't hurt long-term growth.

"It's a learning process, it's a long road man," DeFilippo said, tossing in the old phrase it's a marathon rather than a sprint.

DeFilippo saw some evidence of this when he coached with the Raiders.

"Derek Carr's rookie season, I'd say we all would have said Derek should have a pretty good career," DeFilippo said. "We started the season 0-10. And Derek, you could talk to him, he would say he made some boneheaded plays and this and that.

"You know, you didn't see Justin throwing the ball into double coverage. You didn't see him putting the ball on the ground. To me, those were all good things. There were no sack/fumbles (Sunday). I didn't think he put the ball in harm's way very often."

The problem for Fields is not so much what Derek Carr did, but what happened to his brother David Carr. He was sacked and sacked and sacked some more.

In 2002 as a rookie, David Carr got sacked 76 times and it's still the NFL single-season record. He was sacked 49 times two years later and 68 times in 2005. Carr went from a promising young passer to a journeyman backup a year after taking 41 more sacks in Houston in 2006.

If there's going to be many more nine-sack days coming, maybe Fields is better off sitting on the sidelines the rest of the year. He already has a brace on his hand to help with his injured thumb, although it didn't keep him from throwing or practicing on Wednesday.

DeFilippo and Nagy had similar messages to Fields to keep his spirits up, although they doubted greatly it had shaken his confidence.

"That one was a rough one, and I put that on me," Nagy said, referring to the game plan. "That's on me for why that went that way. I gotta learn from that."

DeFilippo called bouncing back part of the development of a quarterback.

"That's part of the maturation process in this thing, is being able to not let Cleveland beat you two times," DeFilippo said. "That's going to be our deal this week is moving on and flushing that out and moving on to the Lions. It’s a big game for us."

It could be big for Fields, but then again it might be for Andy Dalton and Fields will need to watch and learn.

It's also part of the learning process, even if it comes after a disheartening defeat.

