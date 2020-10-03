The positive COVID-19 test for Cam Newton and others with the Patriots and Chiefs has affected the Bears, and the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL has postponed the Patriots game with the Kansas City Chiefs and as a result CBS needs a game for its national telecast. The result is the Bears and Colts will be the national telecast and as such the kickoff has been pushed back from noon until 3:25 p.m.

The NFL announced in a statement Saturday that the game will be postponed untl Monday or Tuesday due to “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.”

Newton tested positive, and there have been reports Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive. The Chiefs' team headquarters has been shut down as a result.

"The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams," the league statement said. "In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration."

Earlier this week the league postponed the Steelers-Titans game until later in the season due to positive Titans COVID-19 tests.

The switch to a later time means even less recovery time after the game for the Bears, which is important because their next game is Thursday night contest with Tampa Bay.

