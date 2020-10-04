SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Bears and Colts | Week 4 Live Game Day Blog

Gene Chamberlain

The big mistery and concern on social media about Tyler Bray being brought up to the 53-man roster apparently was for no reason because Bray is inactive anyway. There was speculation on Saturday after the announcement of everything from Bray being called up to protect him from another team taking him to secret injuries to both Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. Then there were the COVID-19 guesses. So none of that is true. 

The Colts have Trey Burton active for the game and he will get to face his old team, which cut him in the spring. Burton, though, will likely be a third tight end option because Jack Doyle as a blocker and Mo Alie-Cox are better tight ends. Look for plenty of 12 personnel and 13 personnel from the Colts, especially since they no longer have wide receiver Michael Pittman. They could use Burton even as an extra wide receiver.

Inactives

Bears

QB Tyler Bray

DB Sherrick McManis

RB Artavis Pierce

OL Arlington Hambright

DL Daniel McCullers

WR Riley Ridley

Colts

CB T.J. Carrie 

QB Jacob Eason 

WR Dezmon Patmon 

DT Eli Ankou 

DE Ron’Dell Carter 

TE Noah Togiai 

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revenge Game: Bears Facing Former Tight End

Tight end Trey Burton is best known in Chicago for the game he didn't play–the Eagles playoff game–than for games he did play and he has been activated by the Indianapolis Colts to play in Sunday's Week 4 game.

Gene Chamberlain

Why We'll Find Out Today About Need for Snacks

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/bears-will-learn-vs-colts-if-they-need-sign-damon-snacks-harrison

Gene Chamberlain

The City Without a Quarterback Finds an Ideal Match

Mitchell Trubisky didn't work out but just because Nick Foles is 31 years old doesn't mean the Chicago Bears are without a quarterback of the future, and the future could arrive starting Sunday against the Colts.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

Devin Hester Probably Has to Get in Line Here

https://www.radio.com/670thescore/sports/chicago-bears/bears-devin-hester-rips-jay-cutler-as-worst-leader

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Pursue Validation to an Unbeaten Start

The Chicago Bears can certify themselves 100 percent as a potential playoff team if they come away with a win over the Colts in Nick Foles' debut as the starting quarteraback.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Colts on TV, Radio and Streaming

Where to watch or listen to the Indianapolis Colts' game at Chicago against the Bears from Soldier Field, Sunday at noon.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears-Colts Kickoff Moved Back Due to Patriots-Chiefs COVID situation

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts will now kick off their game at 3:25 p.m. instead of noon because the national telecast of the Chiefs and Patriots has been scrapped due to the postponement resulting from positive COVID-19 tests.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Reportedly Add All-Around Back Lamar Miller

Former Houston Texans all-around backfield threat Lamar Miller will join the Bears practice squad, accordinig to  NFL Network.

Gene Chamberlain

James Daniels Powers Up Bears Run-Blocking

After adapting back to guard and adding size, James Daniels is helping the Bears find their way on the ground after struggles early last season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Final Injury Report: Khalil Mack, Josh Woods Questionable

Khalil Mack retained his questionable status for another game by continuing to practice all week on a limited basis, while linebacker Josh Woods has popped up on the injury report for the Chicago Bears.

Gene Chamberlain