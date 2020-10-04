Bears and Colts | Week 4 Live Game Day Blog
Gene Chamberlain
The big mistery and concern on social media about Tyler Bray being brought up to the 53-man roster apparently was for no reason because Bray is inactive anyway. There was speculation on Saturday after the announcement of everything from Bray being called up to protect him from another team taking him to secret injuries to both Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. Then there were the COVID-19 guesses. So none of that is true.
The Colts have Trey Burton active for the game and he will get to face his old team, which cut him in the spring. Burton, though, will likely be a third tight end option because Jack Doyle as a blocker and Mo Alie-Cox are better tight ends. Look for plenty of 12 personnel and 13 personnel from the Colts, especially since they no longer have wide receiver Michael Pittman. They could use Burton even as an extra wide receiver.
Inactives
Bears
QB Tyler Bray
DB Sherrick McManis
RB Artavis Pierce
OL Arlington Hambright
DL Daniel McCullers
WR Riley Ridley
Colts
CB T.J. Carrie
QB Jacob Eason
WR Dezmon Patmon
DT Eli Ankou
DE Ron’Dell Carter
TE Noah Togiai
