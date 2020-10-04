Bears and Colts | Week 4 Live Game Day Blog

The big mistery and concern on social media about Tyler Bray being brought up to the 53-man roster apparently was for no reason because Bray is inactive anyway. There was speculation on Saturday after the announcement of everything from Bray being called up to protect him from another team taking him to secret injuries to both Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. Then there were the COVID-19 guesses. So none of that is true.

The Colts have Trey Burton active for the game and he will get to face his old team, which cut him in the spring. Burton, though, will likely be a third tight end option because Jack Doyle as a blocker and Mo Alie-Cox are better tight ends. Look for plenty of 12 personnel and 13 personnel from the Colts, especially since they no longer have wide receiver Michael Pittman. They could use Burton even as an extra wide receiver.

Inactives

Bears

QB Tyler Bray

DB Sherrick McManis

RB Artavis Pierce

OL Arlington Hambright

DL Daniel McCullers

WR Riley Ridley

Colts

CB T.J. Carrie

QB Jacob Eason

WR Dezmon Patmon

DT Eli Ankou

DE Ron’Dell Carter

TE Noah Togiai



