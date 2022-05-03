Skip to main content
Bears Add Friend of Ryan Poles from KC

Bears Add Friend of Ryan Poles from KC

A former college teammate and Kansas City Chiefs personnel official and a former Carolina Panthers tight end have been added to the Bears staff as a reformation continues.

A former college teammate and Kansas City Chiefs personnel official and a former Carolina Panthers tight end have been added to the Bears staff as a reformation continues.

The reformation of the Bears personnel department continued Tuesday when Bears GM Ryan Poles announced Jeff King and Trey Koziol had been named co-directors of player personel.

King was already with the team in the role of pro scouting director for the past two years. He had been a scouting intern with them in 2015 before becoming a pro scout in 2016 and assistant director of pro scouting in 2019.

King was involved in the signings of 13 unrestricted free agents this offseason, including safety Dane Cruikshank, center Lucas Patrick, linebacker Nicholas Morrow and wide receiver Byron Pringle.

King played tight end for the Carolina Panthers for five years and for the Cardinals for two seasons and was a fifth-roud draft pick by Carolina in 2006.

Koziol had ties to Bears GM Ryan Poles with the Chiefs, but even prior to that. The two played together for Boston College. Koziol played from 2003-2007 for BC and then went into scouting with the Tennessee Titans in 2008 before going to the Chiefs in 2013, where he was working with Poles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Koziol is a Chicago area native, having graduated from Hinsdale Central.

On Monday the Bears had fired college scouting director Mark Sadowski as well as national scout Chris Prescott and college scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (1)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

USATSI_4892888
News

Website Parts Ways with Former Bears Center Olin Kreutz Over Incident

By Gene Chamberlain7 minutes ago
Former Chicago Bears scout Chris Prescott
News

Bears Post-Draft Changes Include Longtime Scouts

By Gene Chamberlain8 hours ago
Tennessee Titans Talk Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen_Momentbfg
News

Rough Edges in Bears Draft Need Smoothing

By Gene Chamberlain8 hours ago
USATSI_17417511
News

Could Bears Find Offensive Line Help with Eagles Castoff?

By Gene ChamberlainMay 2, 2022
USATSI_13679097
News

Why Converted Cornerback Elijah Hicks Sees Fit with Bears

By Gene ChamberlainMay 2, 2022
USATSI_17203749
News

Bears Draft Report Card: How Ryan Poles' First Try Rates

By Gene ChamberlainMay 1, 2022
USATSI_17199979
News

Master Teague Headlines Bears Undrafted Free Agent Signings

By Gene ChamberlainMay 1, 2022
USATSI_17412596
GM Report

Nick Foles' Release Adds on to Bears Dead Cap Heap

By Gene ChamberlainMay 1, 2022