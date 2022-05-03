The reformation of the Bears personnel department continued Tuesday when Bears GM Ryan Poles announced Jeff King and Trey Koziol had been named co-directors of player personel.

King was already with the team in the role of pro scouting director for the past two years. He had been a scouting intern with them in 2015 before becoming a pro scout in 2016 and assistant director of pro scouting in 2019.

King was involved in the signings of 13 unrestricted free agents this offseason, including safety Dane Cruikshank, center Lucas Patrick, linebacker Nicholas Morrow and wide receiver Byron Pringle.

King played tight end for the Carolina Panthers for five years and for the Cardinals for two seasons and was a fifth-roud draft pick by Carolina in 2006.

Koziol had ties to Bears GM Ryan Poles with the Chiefs, but even prior to that. The two played together for Boston College. Koziol played from 2003-2007 for BC and then went into scouting with the Tennessee Titans in 2008 before going to the Chiefs in 2013, where he was working with Poles.

Koziol is a Chicago area native, having graduated from Hinsdale Central.

On Monday the Bears had fired college scouting director Mark Sadowski as well as national scout Chris Prescott and college scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo.

