Bears coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles met with the 13-player leadership council after they said good-bye to linebacker Roquan Smith.

"I addressed it with the team today," Eberflus said. "You have to all be on the same page. You can't just pretend nothing happened. You can't just do that.

"It's got to be communicate. You got to talk about it. You got to look each other in the eye. You got to tell each other the truth and put a vision in front of them with where we are going and why we are doing that."

Where they're going isn't apparent yet but they'll be going without a player even players from the offensive side described as the team's heart. If losing Robert Quinn was tough when they went into Dallas, losing Roquan Smith and facing Miami Sunday at Soldier Field could be even tougher.

"Yeah, it's tough," tight end Cole Kmet said. "You know, Roquan more than anybody–kind of the lifeblood of the locker room really. So it's tough when you lose a guy like that."

One player after another in the locker room on Wednesday sounded like they had lost a best friend, if not a family member on Tuesday when Poles made the trade.

"I couldn't believe it. I was in disbelief. I was shocked," safety Eddie Jackson said.

Jackson's immediate reaction was followed by a reaction even more destructive for the team overall.

"The thoughts go through your head like, 'What are we playing for?' Is their vision still the same as the players

"We're trying to make it to a Super Bowl, get to the playoffs, things like that."

However, Jackson said he understood the team's need to get something in return for Smith rather than lose him in free agency.

"Like I said, I'm not upstairs. I get it," he said. "I understand it. But it just hits different."

The loss of a friend and take-charge leader may have hit harder than anything else.

"Roquan is a high-energy guy," defensive tackle Justin Jones said. "He comes in with a smile on his face every day. I never heard Roquan say anything negative about about anybody regardless of what he was going through. I've never heard Roquan talk down on anybody regardless of what was being said bout him. I've never heard Roquan just come in here being in a bad mood in general. That speaks volumes to the type of high character guy he is.

"Just from the simple fact of like I said, go back to the contract going on before the season. You know, he didn't practice all training camp but he was still in here in meetings, still coaching guys up, still motivating guys and coaching guys up like a good vet would. That's uncommon throughout the league from what I hear."

Still, they insist the team is not defeated mentally or emotionally.

"Nobody has that mindset on our team," quarterback Justin Fields said. "Everybody on the team, including the coaches, we want to win games. We want to every game.

"So nobody's waving the white flag. We're all attacking each day trying to be better, trying to improve each and every day. Guys on the defensive side of the ball, they're going to have to step up. Leadership's gonna have to step up over there. We all talked about it."

The proof, or lack therof, could be apparent at Soldier Field on Sunday.

