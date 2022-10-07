The Bears can't rule out anyone for Sunday in their final Friday injury report, although cornerback Jaylon Johnson appears less likely to play than others.

Everyone managed to get on the practice field on Friday, including Johnson, who has been out three weeks with a quad injury. But Johnson will go into Sunday's game with the Minnesota Vikings as doubtful due to that injury.

Johnson went through a limited practice Friday, his first practice time since suffering the injury.

Coach Matt Eberflus said practicing Friday is usually a determining factor. Apparently Johnson didn't do enough.

"Usually it's how he looks on Friday, so he was out there today," Eberflus said. "Looked pretty good. We don't have that hard, fast rule but usually we like to see that (Friday practice."

Bears running back David Montgomery is questionable for the game after a second straight limited practice on Friday following an ankle injury.

"He's looked good," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of Montgomery. "It's positive. It's real positive and he's looked good and he's moving around well, and he's got a good spirit about him. He's got brightness in his eyes. I think he's excited about getting going."

The biggest Bears question will be whether they decide to activate wide receiver N'Keal Harry for Sunday's game. Harry had surgery on an ankle after suffering a high ankle sprain in training camp prior to the first preseason game, and had been put on injured reserve. He was designated for return earlier this week as the 21-day window began to consider bringing him back, and he worked with the team all week while they watched his progress.

The other doubtful Bears player was safety Dane Cruikshank with a hamstring injury but he practiced Friday on a limited basis, as well. Cruikshank has missed two games.

Every other injured Bears player was removed from the injury report as fully healthy after going through a full practice.

This included linebacker Matthew Adams, who had been out with a hamstring injury two games, and tight end Ryan Griffin, who missed two games with Achilles soreness.

For the Vikings, tight end Ben Ellefson has been ruled out with a groin injury and both wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) and cornerback Andrew Booth (quad) are questionable.

TICKETS AVAILABLE THROUGH SI TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven