Now as reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs can expect a fate which often hits teams on top.

Their roster is going to be raided and the Chicago Bears can be one of the beneficiaries.

The Chiefs have 24 players at various levels of free agency and they can expect their roster to be picked clean as they try to come up with the money it will take to sign 2018 MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes to the largest contract in league history while also retaining defensive line standout Chris Jones.

Because the Bears play the Chiefs' offensive system brought along by Matt Nagy from Kansas City, they could make good use out of a few key offensive free agents.

Although their defensive system is quite different, but there are a few defensive free agents the Bears could benefit from by signing. Here are the best fits.

Chiefs Free Agent Fits

WR Demarcus Robinson

This really isn't what they're looking for because the need in the receiver corps is for a burner. Robinson ran a 4.59-second time in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He's one of the slower receivers in the Chiefs' "Legion of Zoom" and the Bears have faster developing receivers about his size in Riley Ridley and Javon Wims. Robinson caught 32 passes for 449 yards in 2019.

FB Anthony Sherman

Certainly the Bears could use a fullback. They might not agree, but the Bears operated best during the season when they went to the I-formation and had J.P. Holtz line up as a lead blocker. Holtz was more of a tight end trying to be a fullback. Getting a real fullback who is 5-10, 242 pounds and has started 34 games in a nine-year career might not hurt the Bears, although it's unlikely they'd be looking for someone who plays this position. He also played for San Francisco in his career.

TE Blake Bell

A tight end who had seven starts and is best known as a blocking tight end. Nicknamed "Belldozer," he has 38 career catches and this past season made seven starts but caught just eight passes. He's 6-6, 252 and someone who could play the role the Bears unsuccessfully tried to use converted lineman Bradley Sowell at in 2019.

G Stefen Wisniewski

A second-round Raiders draft pick in 2011, he played a fill-in guard this year for the Chiefs but has been in this offensive system for four seasons and won two Super Bowl rings. The other three seasons were with the Eagles under Matt Nagy's friend Doug Pederson, another former Chiefs assistant. He's 30 years old and started 24 games for the Eagles in three seasons.

Edge Terrell Suggs

A legendary pass rusher, Suggs got another Super Bowl ring by sticking around and not retiring. It's quite possible he'd call it quits now. Then again, he might stick around in Kansas City with hope of getting another ring. It seems unlikely he'd want to go be part of another team at this stage in his career, although the Bears could surely use another situational pass rusher if they're going to keep around sack-free Leonard Floyd.

DL Mike Pennel

A defensive tackle with the Chiefs but has been more of a fit in the 3-4 at any of the line positions. He's a big defensive end in a 3-4 along the lines of Akiem Hicks, although naturally not so effective. He played three years with the Packers, then two with the Jets and was in eight games with the Chiefs in 2019.

CB Kendall Fuller

Kyle Fuller would surely love having is brother on the team playing cornerback, and there could be another opening in the secondary if they cut Prince Amukamara for cap purposes. He's been a starter off and on over four seasons, and made the interception to seal the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the 49ers. He has made six career picks and has 26 pass breakups. He started four games this season, 31 for his career and has had to deal with an assortment of injuries.

CB Bashaud Breeland

A 28-year-old former Redskins and Packers cornerback who started 15 games for the Chiefs in 2019 and was paid only $2 million including his bonus. In his six-year career, he's made 12 interceptions and broken up 72 passes. The Chiefs brought him in on a deal much like Ha Ha Clinton-Dix this year, a one-year prove-it contract, after the Packers had him in the lineup seven games in 2018. After this season, he might be justified in stepping up his cash demands.

CB Mo Claiborne

Former Jets starting cornerback who signed as a free agent on a $2 million deal much like Breeland's and started most of the season, but then didn't suit up for the Super Bowl after a shoulder injury.

S Jordan Lucas

A safety who played in 14 games this season but probably wouldn't be someone the Bears want since they've had him already. They acquired him when New England was dealt Jon Bostic, then the Bears turned around the next offseason and traded him back to the Patriots with Martellus Bennett for a fourth-round pick.

DL Chris Jones

Kansas City's 6-6, 310-pound force on the defensive line, he'll either be signed or franchised. Teams don't let talent like this at such a vital position walk out the door.

LB Reggie Ragland

A backup inside linebacker when the year started, he started in 2018 but was pressed into starting duties this year due to injuries and could be someone who would interest the Bears if they lost one or more of their own three free agent inside linebackers. A second-round pick by Buffalo in 2016, he played a vital role this year with seven starts, 29 tackles and two sacks.

Darron Lee

He seemed better suited to a 3-4 inside linebacker position like he played with the Jets three years before coming to the Chiefs. At 6-1, 232, the former Jets first-round pick had 23 tackles this year with just two starts but made as many as 94 tackles in a season with the Jets in a 3-4.

