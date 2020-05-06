It's Mingo's sixth team in six years, but at times coaches have found ways to use his skills and a few Bears coaches could do it for the second time.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound outside linebacker is reunited with two coaches who ranked high among the coaches who found the most effective ways to deploy an excellent all-around athlete—defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano and special teams coordinator Chuck Tabor.

Mingo started out playing on the same Browns defense with current Bears Buster Skrine and Tashaun Gipson, and was a key special teams contributor with both teammates for Tabor in Cleveland in 2013. With the Browns in 2015, he actually played on 85% of their special teams snaps.

Yet Mingo's abilities haven't been focused solely on special teams.

Pagano used him as a starter for six games in 2017 with the Colts as an outside or stong-side linebacker in the 3-4, and he came up with what was a career high at the time in tackles (47) while making nine quarterback hits and two sacks.

It's obvious with Aaron Lynch no longer on the team the idea is to use Mingo for relief at outside linebacker for Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. The Bears could get even more use from him.

Early in Mingo's career he was considered a starter, including 11 games in 2014. As an outside linebacker with the Browns he was able to do some of the things Leonard Floyd did for the Bears at this position with a career-high five sacks as a rookie in situational play, and 11 passes defensed in his three years there.

However, Mingo's experience in the league also includes one year with Seattle in a 4-3 defense as a starter for the entire season at outside linebacker. It's quite a different skill set than what is required at 3-4 outside linebacker, but Mingo registered a career-high 48 tackles and this included three for loss.

The fact Mingo was able to play both behind the line of scrimmage in a 4-3 and on the line standing up as an outside linebacker in the 3-4 makes him an ideal possible backup at both positions in a 3-4.

The Bears had a player like this when they had Christian Jones. Jones came out of college as a pass rusher, started out as a 4-3 outside linebacker, moved to inside linebacker in a 3-4, then in 2016 became a pass rusher as an outside linebacker in a 3-4. He moved to outside linebacker in a 4-3 with the Lions as a starter for the last two years.

Kevin Pierre-Louis had a similar background, playing inside linebacker for the Bears and outside linebacker at other stops within 3-4 or 4-3 schemes.

Regardless of schemes, the one constant with Mingo is he's found a way to help as a special teams contributor, playing on at least 65% of special teams snaps with each team he's been on since 2015. Even last year with the Texans Mingo helped on special teams after being traded by Seattle to Houston on Aug. 31 just before the regular season.

The losses of Floyd and Lynch, but also Nick Kwiatkoski and Pierre-Louis on the inside present Mingo with an opportunity to do something he has shown in the past he can do but hasn't had much chance to do and that's expand his impact on the team at several positions.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven