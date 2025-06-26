Bears could find major defensive help by poaching NFC North Pro Bowler
The Chicago Bears have plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball, but one area in which they could certainly use some help is at linebacker.
The Bears don't have a ton of capable bodies at the position and could be relying on fourth-round rookie Ruben Hyppolite II to occupy one of the primary spots.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz thinks this is an issue Chicago should probably address before the start of training camp, and he has advised the Bears to sign a familiar face: former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
"Linebacker depth is a bit of a problem for the Bears right now," Schatz wrote. "They don't need a starter because they have T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, but former Lions linebacker Reeves-Maybin would be a good depth addition. He also is a big help on special teams, having made the Pro Bowl for special teams just two seasons ago. The Bears' special teams were strong in 2024, but another good gunner never hurts."
Reeves-Maybin made the Pro Bowl in 2023 after registering 20 tackles and a sack, primarily serving as a special teamer. He also earned a Second-Team All-Pro selection. Last season, he registered 14 tackles and a forced fumble in 10 games.
Would the 30-year-old represent the most impactful addition? No, but he would at least provide a nice depth piece for the Bears to guard against injury. He would also definitely help on special teams, as well.
There really aren't many pieces still available, so if Chicago wants to add someone else to bolster a certain position, it can't afford to be too picky.