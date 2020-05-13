The Bears never did acquire another inside linebacker prospect in the draft after losing Nick Kwiatkoski and Kevin Pierre-Louis, and the upcoming supplemental draft could be one potential way to do it.

It's unlikely, though. Earlier this week the NFL let it be known there would be no change to the way they allow players into the supplemental draft.

Great speculation had mounted about the league allowing in players who previously said they would return to college because of the possibility COVID-19 could wipe out the college football season. This would have opened the way for players like quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be in the supplemental draft, provided college football announced a cancellation of its season before the supplemental draft.

This won't be the case now and those eligible for the supplemental draft will still be players who are in unusual situations, most often a college player who missed the deadline for the regular draft for reasons such as being ruled ineligible for the coming college season or possibly because they were kicked out of school or sometimes because of an injury situation.

The Bears have only used the supplemental draft to obtain a player once in the 43-year history of the process, and it was in 2010 when GM Jerry Angelo took 6-foot, 244-pound running back Harvey Unga from BYU. They offered up a seventh-round pick in 2011 in exchange and were awarded Unga. The Bears had Unga around through 2012 and Jacksonville picked him up and cut him in 2014, so the pick never panned out.

To get into the supplemental draft players have to first file a formal petition, and the draft isn't even held the same way. The teams are divided into three groups based on record and then they more or less bid on players using a 2021 draft pick instead of cash.

Looking for a linebacker prospect, the Bears would have likely been a team interested in Alabama's Dylan Moses. He tore his ACL last year and missed the Crimson Tide's season, then didn't enter the 2020 draft. He wouldn't have been ready in rehab for teams to look at him in workouts or at the combine.

But on Monday evening Moses let it be known over Instagram that he would return to Alabama this football season.

Former North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox, who has transferred to LSU, is another whose possible eligibility for the supplemental draft has been speculated about, but nothing has been announced. Moving from North Dakota State to LSU seems to be of little benefit when he could be going high in a supplemental draft to the NFL.

Another position where the Bears would have a need for a developmental players is at quarterback, after GM Ryan Pace did not sign an undrafted free agent or draft anyone.

Stanford graduate KJ Costello has decided to transfer for a season to Mississippi State, but might have a better opportunity instead if he got into the supplemental draft.

The other player who has been greatly speculated about for the supplemental draft is Clemson running back Travis Etienne, but at the moment it remain mere conjecture.

Considering how little the Bears have used this process and the type of value Pace attaches to the draft process itself, it would seem an unlikely avenue for the Bears to take. After giving up a fourth-rounder next year to get Trevis Gipson in this year's Round 5, they seem all the less likely to be willing to part with 2021 picks in a supplemental draft.

