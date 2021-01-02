Akiem Hicks Geared Up to Make the Difference Against Packers

Bears lacked their interior force on defense when they gave up 182 yards rushing to Green Bay in November, but he's back and geared up for the rematch Sunday

Akiem Hicks had to watch the debacle in Green Bay when the Packers ran on the Bears for 182 yards, and Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes.

With a bad hamstring, there was nothing the Bears' veteran defensive end could do about it except offer some encouragement.

The Bears hope adding one more player to their defensive front can make a difference against both the run and the pass when they have ther rematch Sunday at Soldier Field against the Packers with their season on the line.

"With Ah-kiem, he's been playing in this league for a long time," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "He's been a part of this defense for years. And he's a big-time leader.

"So when you when you have all those elements are involved, he's gonna obviously help us out big-time. And so, I think his energy, his veteran leadership, his knowledge—he understands what this game is all about—and he’s also one of those guys, too, as you all know, he brings the juice, too."

Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano talked this past week about the need for a push from the center of the line to keep Packers quarterbac Aaron Rodgers throwing from within "the well," so to speak, and with Hicks caving in the middle the well or pocket could close quickly.

However, it's Hicks' run defense that really could have made a difference in the first game. The Packers went on a roll on the ground after tearing through the Bears for those 182 yards.

Last year when Hicks missed three-quarters of the season due to elbow and knee injurieis, the Bears allowed 110.5 yards a game. They allowed 76.7 yards a game on the ground with Hicks.

The difference hasn't been as dramatic this year because nose tackle Eddie Goldman has been missing as a COVID-19 opt-out, but Hicks playing can help to plug the run.

The question is whether it can be enough against a Green Bay rushing game now eighth in the league after averaging 176 yards rushing over five games starting with the 41-25 win over the Bears Nov 29.

"I feel like playing the run game is one of my strengths so I definitely feel like I'll help out in that regard," Hicks said. "I would say this: It's an exciting matchup, right? Our first bulletin board point no matter who we're playing is to stop the run.

'The only way to rush the passer is if you stop the run so that's always a goal of ours."

