Much responsibility has been placed on new Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo for helping turn around the running game as general manager Ryan Pace kept signing or drafting offensive line talent at a minimum.

Coach Matt Nagy explained Castillo's strengths and the reason for this during a teleconference with Bears media members while talking about the virtual offseason work being done.

"But where I think he's at the top is in this these (video) types of sessions that we're having and when he's standing in front of the room at Halas Hall and he's teaching the details of the run game, the details of the play pass, the details of the movements, protections, the details of what we're looking at personnel-wise, I think he's really at the top there," Nagy said. "What I'm sensing is that our players are feeling that—and that's his strength."

The offensive line has a long way to go after the Bears finished 29th yards per carry (3.69) last year and 27th the previous year.

A position coach can make a difference, though. It happened on defense, although there's no denying the right talent also had a huge impact.

Defensive line coach Jay Rodgers was given the league's John Teerlinck Award for top defensive line coach in 2018 after the Bears led the league in rushing defense (1,280 yards).

Rodgers is one of the few holdovers from the John Fox era who was retained. Having arrived in 2015, Rodgers helped fashion a defensive front that has been 11th or better against the run each of the last three years. They still finished ninth last year after losing Akiem Hicks for 11 games and Bilal Nichols for three games, Eddie Goldman for a game and both starting inside linebacker for huge chunks of the season.

"I mean you want guys to play well; that's why we're in it," Rodgers said last season. "You want to help each individual player be the best they can possibly be, whatever skill set they have.

"We've had tall guys, short guys, thick guys, thin guys. Whatever their role is within the defense, you want them to do their role as best they possibly can."

What's strange is Rodgers was a quarterback at Indiana, not even a defensive player. And his early coaching experience was on the offensive side but eventually he went to defense and became a line coach for the Broncos in 2012-2014 before coming with Fox to the Bears.

The Bears have had phenomenal individual Pro Football Focus defensive line scores since Rodgers' arrival, including an 88.6 by Goldman and 91.8 by Hicks, and a rookie score of 76.4 by Nichols, all in the 2018 season. Scores in the 70s are considered good seasons.

How much did being put with the right coach help Hicks? He never had a PFF score higher than the 71.6 he enjoyed in his only season with New England in 2015, but since then with the Bears he's never been below 76.2.

Rodgers helped develop Goldman from Day 1. He has helped take a fifth-round pick like Nichols and mold him into a viable force immediately so he was able to secure the starting spot over two established defensive linemen. He helped Robertson-Harris go from being a college linebacker to a valued fourth or fifth interior defensive lineman. He helped Nick Williams go from a journeyman inactive to earning a $10 million free agency contract with the Detroit Lions.

So the logic behind thinking a new offensive line coach can make a huge difference is valid, and now Castillo just needs to live up to this.

Turning around their only possible starting addition on the offensive line, Germain Ifedi, is the place to start.

