GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Bears vs. Cowboys | Week 14
Join us as we live-blog and discuss Bears vs. Cowboys here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation—it's easy—by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Bearmaven logo, click the follow button.
You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with Bearmaven editor Gene Chamberlain at Soldier Field or fellow members of the Bearmaven community as we react to the game in real-time.
Inactives
Bears
CB Prince Amukamara
TE Ben Braunecker
WR Taylor Gabriel
T Bobbie Massie
LB Danny Trevathan
TE Eric Saubert
G Corey Levin
Cowboys
RB Tony Pollard
S Jeff Heath
LB Leighton Vander Esch
NT Antwuan Woods
OL Caleb Benonoch
WR Devin Smith
DE Joe Jackson
Not having Prince Amukamara is a huge blow because backup Kevin Toliver II has very little experience. His only NFL start was last year against Tampa Bay. He didn't start against Miami the next week but was on the field for 25 plays. This year he's been on the field only three defensive plays and for 49 special teams plays.
Coin Toss: