Inactives

Bears

CB Prince Amukamara

TE Ben Braunecker

WR Taylor Gabriel

T Bobbie Massie

LB Danny Trevathan

TE Eric Saubert

G Corey Levin

Cowboys

RB Tony Pollard

S Jeff Heath

LB Leighton Vander Esch

NT Antwuan Woods

OL Caleb Benonoch

WR Devin Smith

DE Joe Jackson

Not having Prince Amukamara is a huge blow because backup Kevin Toliver II has very little experience. His only NFL start was last year against Tampa Bay. He didn't start against Miami the next week but was on the field for 25 plays. This year he's been on the field only three defensive plays and for 49 special teams plays.

Coin Toss: