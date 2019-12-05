Bear
Maven
GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Bears vs. Cowboys | Week 14

Gene Chamberlain

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Bears vs. Cowboys here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation—it's easy—by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Bearmaven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with Bearmaven editor Gene Chamberlain at Soldier Field or fellow members of the Bearmaven community as we react to the game in real-time.

Inactives

Bears

CB Prince Amukamara

TE Ben Braunecker

WR Taylor Gabriel

T Bobbie Massie

LB Danny Trevathan

TE Eric Saubert

G Corey Levin

Cowboys

RB Tony Pollard

S Jeff Heath

LB Leighton Vander Esch

NT Antwuan Woods

OL Caleb Benonoch

WR Devin Smith

DE Joe Jackson

Not having Prince Amukamara is a huge blow because backup Kevin Toliver II has very little experience. His only NFL start was last year against Tampa Bay. He didn't start against Miami the next week but was on the field for 25 plays. This year he's been on the field only three defensive plays and for 49 special teams plays.

Coin Toss: 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Thatbearsguy
Thatbearsguy

Ive got feeling we're getting beat bad tonight. No Prince. Cooper will be all over the secondary

