Bears denied opportunity to interview Mike McCarthy
The wide net that the Chicago Bears have cast in their head coaching search just got a little narrower. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys have denied them permission to interview Mike McCarthy for their open head coach position. Chicago had sent their request initially on Monday.
This should not come as a great surprise to anyone. Jerry Jones has done nothing but sing McCarthy's praises whenver asked about him, and for good reason. Despite some disappointing playoff losses in recent years, the Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the league since he joined the team in 2020. They won 12 games for 3 years straight prior to this year, when injuries to Dak Prescott derailed their season.
While this is certainly disappointing to those inside Halas Hall, they still have several other requests with coaches who are just as highly regarded as the one-time Super Bowl winner.
