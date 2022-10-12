Bears linebacker Roquan Smith didn't mind making his feelings known about getting cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the lineup again.

"It's big," Smith said. "I wish we'd have had him last week. But you know that's over with now. It'll be a great opportunity for him to get back out there."

The Bears defense had problems starting and finishing last week against Minnesota, and one more good cornerback could have made a difference. Johnson is listed as healthy enough for full practices on the injury report and appears over his quad injury during a short week of work in preparation for Thursday night's game against the Washington Commanders.

"Short week, long week, anytime we get him back, that's a good thing," defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. "No, we're glad to have him back. The great thing about him is that he's been attentive in all the meetings and participating and helping the young guys out.

"That's another able body and another veteran body, another really good player that helps us out."

Still, beyond personnel issues there is this habit of the defense starting late in games that they need to get past.

"Yeah, that's huge, and it's about more so just coming out firing, like, how we do in the second half with that chip on our shoulder," Smith said. "We have to just start that in the first half because we what the results say from the second half and the numbers speak for themselves.

"It's just about coming out starting hot as opposed to waiting until somebody hits you in the mouth and then starting."

The finish wasn't good, either. The Vikings offense went on a 17-play drive with five third-down conversions to score the winning points.

"There was a lot of opportunities to get off the field and it's about big-time players stepping up," Smith said. "And I can see myself, there's plays that I probably could have made as well on that drive where I can be better but somebody has to step up and make those type of plays and when you make those type plays that definitely helps the defense.

"And us leaders, we definitely need to get those plays down and I have confidence we well."

Although Washington's 1-4 record doesn't reflect it, the Commanders might have almost as many weapons at receiver as Minnesota. Receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel can leave defenses guessing.

"I think that's the strength of their team–receivers," Smith said.

Quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled at times, but if anyone should know something about Wentz it's Bears coaches. Many of them were around him for the 2021 season in Indianapolis.

Williams discounts any advantage there, however.

"We faced him in OTAs and that type of thing and then our focus was on the other team, not necessarily our quarterback," Williams said. "So we just have to approach it based on what we see on tape, what we see on film, what we see him doing and not doing and then attack him from that perspective."

Whether they have insight into Wentz or not, at least they think they'll have a full slate of cornerbacks to face him, including Johnson.

"Having him back out there, it'll be a great opportunity to show the world what he can do, too, on Thursday night football," Smith said. "A lot of people don't respect him so I think it'll be a great opportunity for him to show that.

"I'm rooting him on. I know he's gonna make some big plays coming back."

