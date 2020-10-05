SI.com
Bears Defense Needed to Be Better Because Offense Wasn't

Gene Chamberlain

There's not much time for the Bears defense to reflect on this defeat, and it was just as well.

After the 19-11 loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts the defense had to start worrying about a far more potent offense than the one which had just controlled the ball against them. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady come to Soldier Field in just four days and the goal is simple.

"To sack Tom Brady, first of all, but after that we want to play good football," defensive end Akiem Hicks said. "That's one of our goals every week, is to put stuff on tape what we can be proud of. And I think today, we played some good defense.

"I mean we held them to four field goals, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough for our team to overcome it. I think that there's some plays on defense that we definitely want back, but I believe in our guys. I believe we have the capability to have a good season. Unfortunately, like I said earlier, some of the circumstances we couldn't overcome."

They gave up more than four field goals. The Colts scored a touchdown after Jordan Glasgow tipped a Pat O'Donnell punt in the first quarter, and needed only to drive 53 yards for the game's only touchdown.

The Colts didn't finish any other drives with touchdowns after Philip Rivers threw 13 yards to tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Yet they were able to control the ball for 32:28 of the game, pick up 8 of 19 third downs aganist one of the league's better third-down defenses and kick four field goals.

Rivers was talking trash, as usual. He got caught once on mike in the empty stadium mocking Roquan Smith for letting Jonathan Taylor turn the corner on a run, but the Bears limited Rivers to 16 of 29 for 190 yards and a TD.

"He's pretty much the same guy," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "He's been the same guy throughout his career since I played against him, the two times I played against him.

"I think he's a good quarterback and obviously we didn't do enough because we didn't the job done. We just gotta get better from that."

There has been an emphasis on the Bears defense to stress situational football, and they were excellent in the red zone. They needed to be better than that on this day.

"We understand there will be plays that we give up over the course of a game but there is a desire, an ambition to be productive and to make those plays that our team needs," Hicks said. "When it comes to those situations we're going to win our fair share as a defense.

"We have to shore up those other occasions when they are able to complete and get that first down. Make no mistake, the game of football, there is a reason where why everybody gives up a couple points. They're going to get a couple first downs. Your job when you get into that red zone is to fight and not give up and say, 'they marched down 40 or 50 yards so let's just give up a touchdown and get off the field. Our mindset is to punish our opponent until the very last second. That's what we do."

Instead, the Bears defense absorbed more punishment than the Colts defense did."

The defensive standard was forcing three-and-outs even if their own offense was strugglnig.

"Get off the field, try to force the guys into the open field and not give up any more yards, but we didn't do that soon enough," Smith said. "So just gotta get back in the lab and we got to focus on our craft and just get better."

