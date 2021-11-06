Bears Defense's "Worst 11 Minutes"

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai broke down the disaster in the second half against San Francisco to 11 minutes of their worst football of the year.

Before he criticized his players for a dreadful, game-changing Bears defensive play, defensive coordinator Sean Desai took his own lumps.

Desai was the one who had Roquan Smith blitzing off the left side of the defense on third-and-19 from the San Francisco 16, when Deebo Samuel caught a screen on the other side of the line and missed taking it the distance only because of DeAndre Houston-Carson's hustle.

"The first thing is, always, you can always after the game look at the calls that you make," Desai said. "That happens every game. I do it every game, every single call that we make in the game based on the play that came out say: 'I should have done this.' And I did.

"And then the other part is we gotta get off blocks and make plays and run, run to the ball. You can't go back door on blocks and when you get a one-on-one opportunity vs. a blocker, we gotta be able to shed, disengage and get the guy down."

That said, Desai might have made his share of mistakes but probably saw too many of the latter deficiencies throughout the game film. The result was one big play after another by the 49ers after they initially experienced less success.

"Too many explosive plays," Desai said. "That's not who we want to be and we want to tackle better. That's part of the effort and the mindset going into that."

Desai isolated most of it to the second half, although the 50-yard pass just before halftime to Samuel with Kindle Vildor defending seemed to start the sequence before the 83-yarder opened the flood gates.

"Really, we played 11 minutes of bad football in the second half," Desai said. "We gave up nine (points) in the first half and one of those was the two-minute end of the first half off the (50-yard) explosive that we still held them to a field goal, but if you don't even give up that explosive and it's probably another punt so it's six points there."

Actually, it would have been the first punt because the 49ers never punted in the entire game.

"That's our worst 11 minutes of football that we've played this year."

-Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai

"The second half, though, 11 minutes when we were on the field was bad football and that starts with me and it's gonna end with me and the players know where they're accountable and where they can execute better," Desai said. "And like I said, I know where I am accountable and I can execute better and the staff does as well. We will be better than that. That's our worst 11 minutes of football that we've played this year."

This 11 minutes followed 60 minutes of pretty bad football against Tampa Bay, when they allowed 38 points. But they were saddled with their own offense's five turnovers in that one.

Most of the disasters against the 49ers were of their own making and some came on the ground. It seemed appropriate considering they've slipped to 25th against the run.

"You know, we had four plays that we gave up in that game in the run game for about 100 yards and that is alarming to give up that," Desai said. "And then the other however-many rushes they had, the other 25 rushes, was under 2.2 yards a carry. So, it's those four plays that we gotta get fixed and the offenses and the good coaches—and there are lot of good coaches in this league—around the league see those four plays and they’re going to try to hit you on those over and over again."

The problems in the passing game could have been helped with a better pass rush but without Khalil Mack they're naturally going to suffer.

It appears unlikely Mack would play this week. So it's on Robert Quinn to handle the outside rush and last week while facing perennial Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams it wasn't possible.

"At the end of the day, Khalil is a great, I would say probably Hall of Famer, but no matter who is out, you can't put all of your money on him," Quinn said. "We've got 10 other guys out there who get paid to make plays too, so everyone has to step up and make plays and don't make excuses at the end of the day."

In Quinn's case, it's going to require a little more because of the extra blockers.

"Taking on two, three every play is going to be not impossible, but it's going to be tough," Quinn said. "We all get paid. We all make plays. So everyone has to step up eventually."

After 11 bad minutes of football, four bad running plays and two games with 71 total points total allowed, they all need to step up against Pittsburgh including the defensive coaches.

