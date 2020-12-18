Bears Defense Reaches a Defining Moment

The Minnesota Vikings already had strong performances from their passing game against the Bears defense once, and now another can lead to a disaster for Chicago.

The Bears defense has reached a Memorex moment.

Remember the old Memorex commercials, for when they had things like recording tape: Is it real or is it Memorex?

Much like Mitchell Trubisky's effort on offense the last few games, the Bears defense has reached the moment to prove what they put on the field last week against Houston and in numerous other games earlier in the season represented their true abilities.

The other option is what they put forth against Green Bay and Detroit, and none of them wants this when they travel to Minneapolis for a showdown against the Vikings in their battle for an NFC wild-card berth.

"Certain things can't be explained," Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said, trying still to grasp how they lost the Detroit game. "Even from me as a player in the midst of all of that going on, it's just unheard of for this secondary to give up 400 yards passing. I don't know how many times (Matthew Stafford) got sacked that game. But that wasn't what this defense symbolizes or represents.

"I could not tell you, I could not put my finger on what it was man. But at the end of the day man, it's better late than never."

The Bears defense anticipates playing against the Vikings like against Houston, although it's certain receiver Justin Jefferson, quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook have enough ability to disrupt these plans.

"So, like I say, we understood that these last four games are the most important games of the season," Gipson said. "So for guys to come out and do what they did against Houston and hopefully caught our stride and got back to the basic of what we're used to doing, it's the perfect time.

"Obviously we'd like to get that game back with Detroit. It would have made life a whole lot less stressful."

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano goes back to the performance by Roquan Smith as further evidence the defense has resumed its normal identity.

Smith leads the NFL in solo tackles and last week made two sacks. Pagano even went so far as to compare Smith to his former defensive leader in Baltimore in 2011, Ray Lewis.

"This guy prepares and practices just like that dude, 52," Pagano said. "He's playing at a really high level and he's been really consistent. I can just see his play getting better and better and better every single week.

"And he goes out and he has dominant performances. Last week was no different."

The Bears' own No. 52 was a major reason for their defensive rebirth last week. Khalil Mack ended a stretch of four games without a sack with a safety and also forced a fumble and recovered it on a running play.

"I think he just finally said 'OK, regardless of who they put on me, one, two, three (blockers), whatever it is, I'm taking this thing over. We're not going to be denied a win today,' " Pagano said.

"He and the other guys, they went out and did just that. Again that was a dominant performance. We seen games like that before."

Backtracking against Minnesota can lead to a real problem because even though they held Cook to 3.2 yards a carry, he gained 96 yards. And their first attempt to bottle up Jefferson in the passing game proved a disaster. He had eight catches for 135 yards.

"You gotta tip your hat off to him," Gipson said. "I think that he's truly established himself as Minnesota's Wide Receiver 1 and that's huge because they have productive guys like (Adam) Thielen and things like that. But I think that he's the guy over there.

"And for him to be a rookie doing the things that he’s been able to do, I think that he's the best rookie receiver in the class."

Cousins burned the Bears on third down for 8 of 15 conversions at a time when they led the league in third-down percentage.

The defense appears less than medically ready to prove anything.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson has missed two straight practices with a shoulder injury, cornerback Buster Skrine is still in the concussion protocol. Mack was kept out of Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

"Right now it's going to take all 11 guys to have hands on deck to be able to stop what they're trying to be able to do on offense," Gipson said.

Only then will they know if last week was real, or it was simply useless like age-old garbage technology.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven