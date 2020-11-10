After stopping one No. 1 running back, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols figures the Bears are ready to take on another.

The Bears defense limited NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry to 68 yards and as a resulted they created a new NFL rushing leader—Minnesota's Dalvin Cook.

Now they get the chance to knock him down from the No. 1 spot, as well.

Cook comes to Soldier Field Monday night looking for his first-ever success against the Bears defense and to retain the rushing lead in the league he now owns.

"I'm ready for it. I look forward to it," Nichols said. "Whenever you get to play great running backs, you always look forward to it as a defensive lineman.

"When you see them getting off against other teams and getting off against other players, we want to show that, you know, that's not gonna happen against you. We have a great unit up front. We look forward to the task and we can't wait."

No one was saying this a few weeks ago about the Bears defense when they slid to 16th in run defense. The 68 yards allowed Henry and 92 yards as a team given up was second for the season only to the 75 yards allowed to the New York Giants. It was better production overall because Saquon Barkley left in the first half with a torn ACL, and the Giants abandoned the run trailing 17-0.

"We just try to play disciplined and play with technique," Nichols said. "We just try to go out there and play the right way and play the game the right away. Everybody do their job. There's 11 of us on the field.

"Each individual has a specific job and we pride ourselves on each guy doing their job and holding guys to that standard. That's kinda what makes us successful."

The Bears built their defensive success on stopping the run in 2018, and had been trampled early this year as they adjusted to life without nose tackle Eddie Goldman. They've improved to 11th against the run now and this while going against some of the better backs on their schedule.

To top it off, they've done it without Roy Robertson-Harris, a key run stopper who is lost to them for the season due to shoulder surgery. Having nose tackle Daniel McCullers up from the practice squad last week didn't hurt. It's never a detriment having someone 6-foot-7, 351 to occupy blockers on the interior.

"He's a hard guy to move," defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said. "He sits in there, plays with his hands and feet. Those centers are trying to move him. They can't move him. And then what happens, the residual effect, which is similar to other noses that we've had play those positions, is when you're in your gap responsibility and dominating, people around you have production.

"He was able to get some production on his own as well."

They showed Sunday what they could do if given the chance to focus on stopping the run.

The Vikings come in with a similar attitude to Tennessee about running but a different style of running back. Henry was going to run through tacklers while Cook can beat them with a cut and then speed.

"Well you know, obviously they're two different styles of runners," Nichols said. "Derrick is downhill. Once he gets to top speed, he's hard to stop.

"Dalvin is more change of direction. Once he plants that foot, his ability to cut back and just get vertical is like, tremendous. And that's what makes him such a great player. And his ability to also be able to break tackles and put pressure on guys in open space. They're definitely two different types of runners. Both great runners in their own personal styles."

The Bears have faced Cook just three times. His best effort against them was 11 runs for 39 yards in the 2018 regular-season finale.

"At the end of the day, what we have to do up front is knock people back and get off blocks," Rodgers said. "That's what we have to do regardless of who the running back is. If we knock people back and get off blocks, we'll be fine.

"That's the whole key is being able to take the offensive line, get hands on these guys, get separation, find the running back and make tackles."

Cook had 14 runs for 35 yards and a TD last year against the Bears In the first game against the Bears. He played only one game because Minnesota rested him in the second one in anticipation of its playoff game. In 2018 he had 12 yards on nine rushes. All told, Cook averages 2.5 yards a carry and has one TD against the Bears. He has 34 runs for 86 yards.

'Like I said, going back-to-back weeks—for the last few weeks, we played some great running backs," Nichols said. "We had (Alvin) Kamara. We had last week Derrick Henry, now this week Dalvin Cook.

"As a D-lineman, you look forward to those challenges."

